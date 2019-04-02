This rendering shows a conceptual image of what the new Little Caesars headquarters building will look like upon completion. (Photo: Olympia Development)

A new restaurant from the folks behind Vinsetta Garage, Clarkston Union and more is coming to the campus of Little Caesars world headquarters on Woodward at Columbia street in Detroit.

The spacious new venture will have a second-floor patio facing Comerica Park, and is expected to open by the end of this year. This will be the first time a Union Joint restaurant opened in a new building instead of an existing structure.

“We’re thrilled that this project is our group’s first foray into new construction,” said Ann Stevenson, who owns the restaurant group with her husband Curt Catallo and managing partner Erich Lines. “I couldn’t imagine a better corner in which to occupy such a clear expanse space full of multi-activations.”

This still-unnamed restaurant will span 14,000 square feet over two levels. It will join Cuban-inspired restaurant Frita Batidos and Chaldean and Mediterranean cuisine from Sahara Restaurant & Grill, both planned for the District Detroit this year.

