Seafood and steaks will be the specialty at new restaurant Table No. 2, opening April 21 in Detroit on Livernois near Seven Mile. (Photo: Courtesy of Table No. 2 Restaurant)

The Avenue of Fashion is getting a new upscale restaurant this month with the debut of Table No. 2.

It's the latest venture from chef Omar Mitchell and his twin brother Shimar Mitchell. They will host the first service, a buffet brunch, on Easter Sunday, April 21. The all-you-can-eat meal will be served noon-4 p.m.

Table No. 2 will serve a brunch-style buffet every Sunday going forward for $32.95.

Once open for regular service, the menu will feature seafood like Lake Michigan walleye, crab legs, lobster, salmon, seafood pasta Alfredo, grilled oysters Rockefeller and sesame-crusted Ahi tuna. The fine dining spot will also serve a shareable seafood tower and jumbo crab cakes.

Beyond seafood, guests will find a tableside Caesar salad, steaks, short ribs, rack of lamb and southern-fried chicken.

Chef Mitchell, who was on an episode of Food Network’s popular “Chopped” show in 2017, also ran the Great Lakes Burger Bar in Detroit and I Luv Cheese in Clinton Township.

Table No. 2 Restaurant is at 18925 Livernois in Detroit. Call (313) 340-9550 or visit tablenumber2.com to make reservations for April 21 or later.

