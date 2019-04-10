Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham is hosting its first Easter brunch buffet with a carving station and pancakes with "every topping you can think of." (Photo: Courtesy of Hazel, Ravines and Downtown)

There's brunch, and then there's Easter Brunch.

A family-friendly affair that is popular at restaurants of all sorts in Metro Detroit, Easter Brunch is a spring-time favorite.

This year on April 21, chef Emmele Herrold is hosting the first Easter brunch buffet at her new Birmingham restaurant Hazel, Ravines and Downtown. The seasoned chef says she's excited to offer something different to the public besides "eggs and bacon en masse."

"As a chef I hate buffets, but there's something to, number one, being able to do them in a really cool way and two, giving people what they want. If that's what they're looking for why not provide it," she said.

Besides the traditional items one would expect at an Easter brunch such as carved ham and omelets, HRD is having a raw bar and a pastry table that is above and beyond.

"We have a pastry chef, so we're doing a crazy amount of pastries, which you do see a lot in country clubs, and nowhere else," she said. "So we're really excited to be able to give the public that kind of buffet. We'll have stations with pancakes with every topping you can think of, but the one I'm most excited about is the pastries and bagels and cheeses and charcuterie, things like that."

Herrold, who opened the eclectic bar and restaurant last fall with co-owner Beth Hussey, says the allure of going out to brunch on Easter has a lot to do with family traditions.

"It's a big event," she said. "A lot of people who go to church are already dressed up and they want to go show it off and see the Easter Bunny."

Will Mr. Bunny be at Hazel's on Easter Sunday? You bet your Cadbury Creme Egg he will be. Grab a photo with him during each of their three seatings on April 21.

Here's are some details of a smattering of Easter brunches and other holiday dining options throughout Metro Detroit. As always, call ahead to check on details and they are subject to change. Reservations are strongly suggested or required.

Easter Brunches - April 21

Downtown Detroit Area

Apparatus Room at Detroit Foundation Hotel: Chef Thomas Lents will host a buffet brunch with hot and cold stations, pastries and specialty cocktails. The Easter Bunny will be an attendance, too. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $65, $30 11 and younger. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600.

Gold Cash Gold: The weekend a la carte brunch menu will be enhanced with spring-themed doughnuts. Expect brunch drinks, seasonal quiche, steak and eggs and more. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 2100 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 242-0770 or events@gcgdetroit.com for reservations.

Grey Ghost Detroit: Order from a menu of spring-influenced brunch entrees, plus pastries for the table and a non-alcoholic beverage. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $35 per person. Children's menu available for $15. 47 Watson, Detroit. (313) 262-6534 or events@greyghostdetroit.com for reservations.

Red Dunn Kitchen: This chef-driven restaurant at boutique hotel Trumbull & Porter will serve an a la carte brunch menu including biscuits and gravy with house-made sausage gravy and buttery biscuits ($11), roasted ham with sweet potato mash and broccolini ($20), Nutell and strawberry crepes ($14) and a vegetable frittata. Call for hours. 1331 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 887-9477.

Joe Muer Seafood: An Easter brunch buffet with premium aged meats, seafood, sushi and gourmet desserts. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $49, $20 ages 6-12. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 567-6837.

Mario's Restaurant: Brunch buffet has pastries, fruit, salads, peel and eat shrimp, roast beef, sides, breakfast foods, Italian specialties and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $32, $15 ages 5-12. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

The Whitney: This three-course brunch at Whitney mansion features a visit from the Easter Bunny who has gifts for the kids. Entree options include shrimp and grits, eggs Nantucket, prime rib hash, vegetable quiche and more, including a dessert buffet. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $49.95, $29.95 kids. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.

Rattlesnake Club: Family-friendly buffet with carved leg of lamb, chicken and waffles, salads, omelets, breads, a kids zone and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $49, $15 ages 4-10. 300 River Place, Detroit. rattlesnakedetroit.com.

Fleming's Steakhouse is serving a fixed-price brunch on Easter. (Photo: Courtesy of Fleming's Steakhouse)

Wayne County

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Fixed-price, three-course brunch features signature items like eggs Benedict with sliced filet mignon, brioche French toast, crab cake or surf and turf and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $30 and up, $16 and up for kids. 17400 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 542-9463.

Table No. 2: This brand new restaurant on the Avenue of Fashion will make its debut on Easter Sunday with a brunch buffet. noon-4 p.m. 18925 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-9550.

Andiamo Dearborn: Opt for the brunch buffet in the banquet room, or sit down for a plated seating in the main dining room. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $32.95, $14.95 ages 5-10. 21400 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 567-6700.

Andiamo Livonia: Brunch and dinner buffets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. lunch, 4-8 p.m. dinner. $32.95-$36.95, $14.95-$17.95 ages 5-10. 38703 Seven Mile, Livonia. (734) 953-3200.

Oakland County

Axle Brewing Co.'s Livernois Tap: An all-you-can-eat brunch display with quiche, biscuits and gravy, baked goods and more. Seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 and 3 p.m. $30 adults, $15 ages 3-8. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. Buy seatings in advance via Eventbrite.com search.

Pop's for Italian: All-you-can-eat brunch buffet with carving station, omelets, breakfast foods, Italian specialties and desserts. 10 a.m. 12:30 and 3 p.m. $29, $11 ages 5-12. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 268-4806.

Bistro 82: An a la carte brunch menu with features like seafood hash, roasted vegetable croque madame, Spanish omelet and blueberry pancakes. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 542-0082 or opentable.com.

Diamond's Steak & Seafood: Brunch buffet with made-to-order omelets and chef scrambles, carved prime beef and smoked ham, eggs Benedict, breakfast meats and breads, fruit, smoked salmon, beef stroganoff, salads and desserts. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $34.95, $14.95 ages 3-9. 100 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 291-5201.

Hazel, Ravines & Downtown: This new Birmingham spot will have a brunch buffet and stations with seafood, carved meats, omelets, pancakes, pastries plus classic brunch foods and a raw bar. The Easter Bunny will be on hand, too. Seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. $39, $22 ages 6-12. 34977 Woodward, Birmingham. hrd.kitchen or (248) 671-1714.

Nomad Grill: Brunch buffet with omelet station, pancake bar, carving stations, seafood, salads, eggs, entrees, desserts and fruit. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $42.95, $16.95 ages 6-11. 26555 Telegraph, Southfield. (313) 567-2622.

Shield's: Easter brunch menu offered a la carte with items like prime rib, waffles, ham dinner, New Orleans-style salmon and more. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 1476 W. Maple, Troy. (248) 637-3131.

Ocean Prime: This special brunch menu is only offered a few times a year and includes blood orange mimosas, lobster toast, blackened salmon salad, braised short rib surf and turf and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2915 Coolidge, Troy. (248) 458-0500.

Cafe Cortina: Usually closed Sundays, this upscale Italian restaurant will serve an a la carte menu. 3 p.m. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Ocean Prime in Troy will serve lobster toast and other brunch specialties on Easter Sunday. (Photo: Chris Casella)

Macomb County

Gilbert's Lodge: Brunch buffet. Seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. $16.99, $9.99 ages 4-10. 22335 Harper, St. Clair Shores. (586) 772-9720.

Brownie's on the Lake: Chef Adam Schmitz wil prepare a buffet brunch with carving station with roast beef and ham, fresh fruit, salads and mini pastries. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $26.95, $15.95 children five and older. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080.

Andiamo Sterling Heights: Brunch or dinner buffet. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. brunch, 3-8 p.m. dinner. $32.95-$36.95, $14.95-$17.95 ages 5-10. 14425 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights. (586) 532-8800.

J.Baldwin's Restaurant: A three-course meal that includes choice of plated entree and a salad and appetizer buffet. 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. $36 and up, $14 ages 5-11. 16981 18 Mile, Clinton Township. (586) 416-3500.

Blake's Tasting Room: Enjoy a farm-style Easter buffet with breakfast and lunch items plus cider mimosas. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $21.95, $12.95 ages 3-10. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-9463.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

