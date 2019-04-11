Buy Photo Otus Supply in Ferndale has a new executive chef. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Nick Rodgers is the new executive chef at hip Ferndale restaurant and live music venue Otus Supply.

Rodgers, who has worked at the Root Restaurant & Bar in White Lake as sous and then executive chef will replace outgoing chef Myles McVay. Both restaurants tend to focus on a local ingredients and a "Great Lakes" theme.

Rodgers replaced James Rigato as executive chef at the Root after the latter went on to open the award-winning Hazel Park hot spot Mabel Gray. Nick Uptegraff is now the Root's executive chef.

Chef Nick Rodgers is the new executive chef at Otus Supply. (Photo: Courtesy of Otus Supply)

A representative for Otus Supply says that while the menu won't change direction with the new chef, Rodgers will, of course introduce, some new items. In fact, he will be seen in the kitchen Mabel Gray this weekend as a guest chef, prepping two dishes for Mabel's tasting menu that may appear in the near future at Otus.

The spacious, art-filled Otus Supply, which has Hobbit-like circular doorways and loads of unique, artful touches is at 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Call (248) 291-6160. Dinner hours are 3:45 p.m.-midnight Mon.-Wed., 3:45 p.m.-2 a.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. Otus is open for brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., too.

Buy Photo Otus Supply bar, restaurant and live music venue is at 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/04/11/nick-rogers-new-executive-chef-ferndales-otus-supply/3437663002/