James Beard Foundation Award-winning chefs from from Chicago will join some of Metro Detroit top names in dining for multi-course dinner June 2 at the Apparatus Room inside the Detroit Foundation Hotel.

The lineup is hosted by Apparatus Room's chef Thomas Lents and includes two Chicago-based James Beard Foundation Award winners: Sarah Gruneberg of Italian restaurant Monteverde and Takashi Yagihashi, who has restaurants in Metro Detroit and Chicago.

They'll be joined by Luciano Del Signore of Bacco Ristorante, who is preparing to open a new Birmingham fine dining spot with Takashi this spring called Pernoi. Chef Kate Williams of Lady of the House, Katoi's Brad Greenhill and Flowers of Vietnam chef George Azar are also part of the high-end dinner.

Lee Wolen of modern American restaurant Boka in Chicago and the Detroit Foundation Hotel's pastry chef Duncan Spangler are also in the mix.

Tickets for the 6:30-10:30 p.m. dinner go on sale Friday to the general public at $225 per seat. Some U.S. Bank cardholders can get discounted tickets in advance at jbf-celeb-chef-tour.squadup.com/detroit-19.html.

The Detroit Foundation Hotel is at 250 W. Larned in downtown Detroit.

