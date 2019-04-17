Buy Photo Matzo ball soup from Bread Basket Deli in Oak Park. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Matzo ball soup is a comfort food classic not just in Jewish households, but for anyone who loves a warm bowl of chicken soup.

Somewhere between a dumpling and a cracker that's been perfectly soaked in broth, matzo balls don't look like much, but are popular during Passover because they are made with unleavened grain. Breads that are allowed to rise are forbidden during this springtime Jewish holiday.

Here are five popular spots to sit down and enjoy a bowl.

Bread Basket Deli: This award-winning chain of delis is known for its corned beef sandwiches, but the matzo ball soup with buttery chicken stock is no slouch here, either. We're partial to the Oak Park location at 26052 Greenfield, but there are restaurants across the city. Visit breadbasketdelis.com.

Gateway Deli: One of the few spots to find matzo balls downtown, this longstanding lunch favorite serves a light and savory chicken consomme daily with choice of rice, noodles or matzo ball. 333 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 256-1900.

Steve's Deli: Not only will this Bloomfield Hills spot serve you a bowl of matzo ball, but they also serve soup with kreplach, a meat-filled dumpling. Their menu also has "mish mash," a $14 bowl of soup with kreplach, noodles a matzo ball and rice. They deliver via DoorDash, too. 6646 Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 932-0800.

Star Delicatessen: This carry-out only deli specializes in catering and has been serving customers blintzes, knish, latkes, smoked fish, cheese and meats for more than 40 years. Their matzo ball and kreplach soup is sold by the pint or quart. 24555 W. 12 Mile, Southfield. (248) 352-7377.

The Stage Deli: There are literally hundreds of items on the menu at this Broadway-themed mainstay, which originally opened in Oak Park nearly 60 years ago. Second-generation owner Steve Goldberg says they move about 1,000 bowls a week of their popular matzo ball soup, which comes with noodles upon request. 6873 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 855-6622.

