Less than five months after making its debut, food hall Fort Street Galley has had its first restaurant fly the coop.

Pursue, known for their gorgeous Korean rice bowls using sustainable seafood is moving on. The restaurant, led by chef Mike Han, posted the news to Instagram Tuesday morning.

"Our short but amazing run at FSG is over," reads the post. "Galley Group has terminated our contract, so this unfortunately is goodbye. We are so grateful to have served you."

Last year, before opening their Detroit location, the Pittsburgh-based restaurant incubator and food hall told The Detroit News that the chefs they work with usually operate in the Galley for about a year before being swapped out for a new concept. Persue has been with Fort Street Galley since it opened in December.

The group addressed the departure in a statement e-mailed to The Detroit News.

"Galley Group is dedicated to providing the best possible guest experience at Fort Street Galley. Unfortunately, our collaboration with Pursue did not work out, and we wish Mike Han and his team all the best."

The format allows budding restaurants to operate in a low-risk, high-volume environment. Galley Group, which has two food hall sin Pittsburgh and one in Cleveland with more on the way, provides the chefs with front-of-house staff and they hire their own team for their kitchen.

The food hall group is "finalizing the details" for the next concept that will open in Pursue's space.

Fort Street Galley is at 160 W. Fort in Detroit and is open for lunch and dinner daily, plus weekend brunch. Visit fortstreetgalley.org.

