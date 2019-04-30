They Say's second location opens Wednesday. Both restaurants have new menu items like this baked mostaccioli. (Photo: Cyrus Tetteh)

The ribs, chicken wings, pasta and more from Rivertown favorite They Say Restaurant have landed on the east side. The jazz club and restaurant’s second location is set to officially open Wednesday at 17910 Vernier in Harper Woods, formerly Applebee’s Grill + Bar.

Owner Terry Payne Sr. opened the first They Say in 2006 at Jos Campau and Jefferson. To celebrate the renovated Harper Woods location, chef Gerald Gregory has designed some new menu items like baked mostaccioli, beef short ribs, a seafood trio, Italian submarine sandwich, a Reuben and more, which will be available at both locations.

The Harper Woods-based They Say will host live music regularly on Thursdays and Fridays. The Sound Proof Jazz group will play this week Wednesday as well to celebrate the grand opening.

“I’m really excited to be bringing live jazz to the east side,” said Payne in a press release. “There’s just not enough of it over here. People crave great food, good people, a nice atmosphere and they love love music – we plan to serve up all of that here at the second They Say.”

The new spot, which is where E. Eight Mile turns into Vernier, is 5,000 square-feet and can seat around 200 people.

