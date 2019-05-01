The "Juliet" pizza at Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is topped with prosciutto, fig jam, gorgonzola, mozzarella and balsamic glaze. (Photo: Joshua Hanford)

New York-style pizza joint Mootz Pizzeria will now accept your cash.

The casual restaurant and slice-to-go counter was one of two downtown Detroit restaurants that was "cashless," meaning they would exchange pizza, cocktails and other menu items for debit and credit cards, but not paper currency.

About three months after opening, Mootz has reversed this policy.

The restaurant, which features the recipes of World Pizza Games champion Bruno DiFabio, announced the policy change in a press release issued this week. Mootz also revealed plans for a new bicycle delivery service.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant at 1230 Library street will deliver via bicycle to any location within a mile 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 11 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. Order must be a minimum of $15 and delivery fee is an extra $4.

Delivery orders must be placed online at mootzpizzeria.com.

"Since opening earlier this year, the demand for delivery has steadily increase," said operating partner Tony Sacco in the press release. "Our new bicycle delivery service, along with the ability to now accept cash will allow us to expand our customer base and reach."

Mootz Pizzeria is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat. The slice counter, called Side Hustle, is open until 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Parking will be validated for those in the Z Lot.

