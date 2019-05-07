(Photo: James Beard Foundation)

This year the Metro Detroit dining scene had a good showing with nine nods during the semifinal nomination round of the James Beard Foundation Awards. When the semifinal list was whittled down to final nominees, only Sister Pie and Zingerman's remained.

Unfortunately, neither took home medals at the award ceremony Monday night at the Civic Opera House in Chicago.

More: 9 local chefs and restaurants make James Beard Awards semifinals list

After two years on the semifinal list, Lisa Ludwinski of West Village's Sister Pie earned a final nomination for the Outstanding Baker award.

Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor was shortlisted for Outstanding Service. It advanced from a list of 20 businesses nationwide to a final nominee. Frasca Food and Wine from Boulder, Colorado, took home the prize Monday night.

From Zingerman’s Roadhouse

...

"It is truly an honor to be a @beardfoundation finalist, to be included in the category of Outstanding Service with @frascafoodwine! Congratulations to this amazing restaurant team, and thank you for what you do, every day! 😘 #jbfa" pic.twitter.com/rcllEhUsXD — Zingerman's (@zingermans) May 7, 2019

The Outstanding Baker award went to Greg Wade of Publican Quality Bread in Chicago.

Considered the Academy Awards of the food and restaurant world, the James Beard Foundation Awards were established in 1990. In the past few years Metro Detroit names have been appearing more often on the list of semifinal nominees.

Chef Jimmy Schmidt was awarded with Best Chef Midwest award in 1993 during his tenure at the Rattlesnake Club in Detroit.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/05/07/no-james-beard-medals-metro-detroit-food-businesses/1122945001/