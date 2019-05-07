The new dining area at Noble Fish sushi bar. (Photo: Noble Fish, Facebook)

There are more seats for sushi fans to munch on Michigan rolls, tuna sashimi, salmon nigiri and other Japanese snacks at the growing Noble Fish cafe and grocery store.

The Clawson business announced a year ago plans to expand their tiny shoebox-sized dining area to a space next door. The bigger space made its debut this week along with a new way to order your meal.

For carry out orders, guests are asked to fill out their order sheet at the register, pay there and then give the order to the chef. Those dining in at the sushi bar or one of the 30-something seats can order from the chef.

Once the expansion is complete, the new dining area will have around 40 seats. Before, Noble Fish was known as a small specialty Asian grocery store with a tiny sushi bar in the back that could seat around 20.

This is all happening in a renovated space next to the grocery store, which is closed for construction. Noble Fish plans to offer a larger variety of groceries when the store re-opens.

Some of the most popular grocery items like soft drinks and grab-and-go sushi is available in the new dining space.

Noble Fish, 45 E. 14 Mile in Clawson, is open for dining service 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7:30 p.m. Sat. and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m. Sun. The grocery store is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11-7:30 p.m. Sun. Call (248) 585-2314.

