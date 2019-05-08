Many restaurants are staffing up for big crowds this Sunday in celebration of Mother's Day, which is one of the busiest days of the year for dining.

Here's what some spots around town have planned to honor mom. All events and specials are Sunday unless otherwise noted. Call ahead for reservations.

Downtown Detroit

Apparatus Room: Buffet brunch with pop-up vendors and a surprise gift for moms. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $65, $30 children. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600.

Fishbones: Buffet brunch. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $34.95. 400 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 965-4600.

Fort Street Galley: Brunch dishes from multiple food stalls with different cuisines, plus live jazz from Sarah D'Angelo Trio. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 160 W. Fort, Detroit. fortstreetgalley.org.

Punch Bowl Social: Special brunch features and a mimosa bar, plus a kids' buffet. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 1331 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 749-9738.

Cass Community United Methodist Church: Chef Matt Prentice and the Cass Catering team present a multi-station brunch. 12:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $25, $10 12 and younger. 3901 Cass, Detroit. (313) 883-2277 ext. 203.

Mario's Detroit: Italian buffet brunch with prime rib, live strolling music and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $32, $15 12 and younger. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

Wayne County

Revolver: Chef Allie Lyttle serves a Mother's Day brunch with tomato cobbler, ramp biscuits, goat cheese and asparagus quiche and more. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. $35. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Romano's Macaroni Grill: All area locations will have a special Sunday brunch menu. Mothers will get a $20 dining card for use on a future visit. 39300 W. Seven Mile, Livonia. (734) 462-6676.

Oakland County

Latido at Joe Bar: A Latin American-influenced brunch buffet. 11 a.m. $25, $12 ages 5-12. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. bit.ly/LATIDO-MOTHERS-DAY.

Schramm's Meadery: These Ferndale mead-makers have teamed up with Redford's Ackroyd's Bakery for a three-course brunch with vegetarian options. 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. seatings. $32. 327 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. schrammsmead.com.

Diamond's Steak & Seafood: Mother's Day brunch buffet. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $34.95, $14.95 for ages 3-10. Regular dinner menu follows 3-10 p.m. 100 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 291-5201.

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: Brunch buffet, plus a mimosa bar (just $2 for moms). 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. seatings. $44, $24 ages 6-12. 34988 Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714 or hrd.kitchen.

Big Rock Chophouse: Brunch buffet with various stations includes unlimited soft drinks, Bloody Marys and mimosas. 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. seatings. $70, $30 ages 6-13, $15 for 5 and younger. 245 S. Eton, Birmingham. (248) 647-7774 or bigrockchophouse.com.

Fishbone's: Brunch and dinner buffets. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. brunch; 3:30-8:30 p.m. dinner. $34.95. 29244 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield. (248) 351-2925.

Three Cats Cafe: Brunch menu featuring quiche, omelet with poached salmon or savory pancake, plus mimosas. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-4858.

Roadside B&G: This Roberts Restaurant Group spot will serve its regular menu, plus specials for Mother's Day, including crab omelette and strawberry coconut French toast. 1727 S. Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. (248) 585-7270.

Greek Islands Bar & Grill in Farmington Hills is one of many restaurants hosting a Mother's Day brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Courtesy of Greek Islands Bar & Grill)

Greek Islands Bar & Grill: Brunch buffet with prime rib, roast pork and more, plus an array of fruits and desserts. 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. seatings. $29, $10 ages 11 and younger. 37777 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 957-6734.

Cafe Cortina: Upscale Italian a la carte menu plus a dessert table. Noon-6:30 p.m. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Novi Chophouse: Buffet brunch with breakfast favorites, carving stations, seafood, salads, sweets and kids' food. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $45, $20 ages 6-11. 27000 S. Karevich, Novi. novichophouse.com.

Macomb County

Gilbert's Lodge: Brunch buffet. 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. seatings. $16.99, $9.99 ages 4-11. 22335 Harper, St. Clair Shores. (586) 772-9720.

Gaudino's: Special a la carte Italian menu for Mother's Day. 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. seatings. 27919 Harper, St. Clair Shores. (586) 879-6764.

Miles on the Water: This new smokehouse made its debut this week. Mother's Day brunch includes a free mimosa for moms. 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. seatings. 240 North River Road, Mount Clemens. (586) 231-0134.

