Gamblers will be able to take a break from slots and munch on a basket of snackers next month when Olga's Kitchen opens inside the MGM Grand Detroit casino and hotel.

The iconic Michigan brand will open in June inside the casino's Breeze Dining Court. The menu will be limited, but the classics will be available including Olga's version of the Greek gyro pita sandwich, salads, curly fries, spinach and cheese pie, peasant soup and more.

Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants owns and operates the restaurant, which will be open to people 21 and older, because it is located just off the casino's gaming floor.

"Olga’s Kitchen is a staple concept here in Michigan where many have fond memories, and we are excited to carry on that tradition of a memorable dining experience to our thousands of guests we serve each day," said president and COO of MGM Grand Detroit Mike Neubecker in a press release issued Tuesday.

The last Olga's Kitchen in Detroit proper, just steps from Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit, closed in 2015.

The Michigan restaurant chain was founded in 1970 by businesswoman Olga Loizon. It started as her small Birmingham cafe and grew to more than two dozen locations. Loizon died in January at age 92.

