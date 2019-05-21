Frank Maisano died Friday at age 78. (Photo: Courtesy of Frank V. Maisano)

Frank Maisano, the former owner of longstanding Italian restaurant Maisano's, has died at age 78.

His nephew Frank V. Maisano confirmed the news that the former restaurateur died Friday at his home in Greensboro, North Carolina. He and has wife Jackie left Michigan and moved there after retiring from the restaurant business in 2005.

The traditional, red sauce Italian family restaurant he founded around 40 years ago in Novi still bears the Maisano name.

"My uncle was everyone's friend," said his nephew. "He knew everyone, remembered everything about them and their family and made them feel at home. That personal touch, and my Aunt Jackie is cooking, definitely kept everybody coming back (to the restaurant) again and again."

Frank V. Maisano said family and friends will gather for a memorial on July 6 at Genitti's Hole-in-the-Wall in Northville on July 6, followed by a private burial at Oakland Hills Cemetery.

