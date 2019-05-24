Will Leather Goods (Photo: Jason Brown)

Two hundred dollar handbags are out and gourmet pizza will soon be in on Second Street between Alexandrine and Willis in Midtown Detroit.

Luxury gift store Will Leather Goods closed permanently Tuesday at 4120 Second in Detroit. A press release about the closing says owner Bill Adler will lease the space to restaurateur Jeremy Sasson for a new spot serving Neapolitan-style pizza.

Sasson's Heirloom Hospitality Group owns Prime + Proper in Capitol Park and the two area Townhouse restaurants.

Will Leather Goods opened about four years ago in the 9,000-square-foot building, formerly the Tomboy Market. The company is known for high-end, quality leather gifts, and the Detroit location was notable for its 30-foot teepee in the center of the store.

In a statement, they say the location was too large and had little foot traffic. A new store within the city is being scouted.

In the meantime, Will Leather Goods, which has locations on the west coast and in Texas, will offer local customers free shipping, embossing and conditioning.

The company has donated more than 10,000 backpacks to kids in need in Detroit schools over the past four years.

