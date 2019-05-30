Poke Burri's secret menu has uniquely-shaped items like this rice and raw fish item shaped like a doughnut. (Photo: Courtesy of Poke Burri)

Doughnut- and pizza-shaped poke concoctions are headed to Midtown this year.

Poke Burri, an Atlanta-based casual chain, caused a media blitz last fall when owners announced they were looking for a local operator for a Detroit-area location. Now, co-owner Seven Chan said they're planning to open on the ground floor of the Strathmore Apartments in Midtown.

Chan says the Detroit Poke Burri will be operated by Mohamad Atwi, who Chan says is "the sweetest and nicest of all our owners."

"He's leaving Ford to start his first-ever business with us," said Chan in an email to The Detroit News on Thursday. "We are hoping to launch at the end of summer or early fall."

Poke Burri owners say they will open at the Strathmore Apartments in Midtown later this year. (Photo: Courtesy of Poke Burri)

The basis of Poke Burri's menu is burrito-style sushi rolls and poke bowls filled with your choice of rice, fresh fish, vegetables and sauces. It's their limited, "secret" menu that gets them eyes on social media, though, with items made of fresh fish and rice that take the shape of junk food like doughnuts, pizza and corn dogs.

The owners hope their colorful dishes help draw customers to this location, which has proved difficult for other restaurants. After relocating from Corktown, French cafe Le Petit Zinc moved out of the Strathmore in April. Before that, Dangerously Delicious Pies briefly operated out of thespace.

Chan seems confident that his premise will be successful.

"We're coming not just to be the best poke place in the city, that's a promise," said Chan. "We plan to be one of the best restaurants in the whole city."

Poke Burri's secret menu has uniquely-shaped items like this pizza-shaped poke. (Photo: Courtesy of Poke Burri)

