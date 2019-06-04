Orecchiette pasta with roasted mushrooms and sweet onion butter will be on the menu at Bar Verona in Commerce Township, scheduled to open July 1. (Photo: Courtesy of Bar Verona)

A new Italian restaurant, Bar Verona, is gearing up to open two locations this summer in the outer Metro Detroit suburbs. These upscale-casual trattorias are new ventures from nationally known chef Fabio Viviani.

A Commerce Township location is planning at July 1 opening, and a Bar Verona in Washington Township will follow as soon as August.

The Italian native is not planting roots here in Michigan, though. Bar Verona will be one of his many restaurants across the United States. He'll serve as co-owner and executive chef, and is expected to be on-hand opening weekend, according to a press release sent to the media this week.

Bar Verona is, not surprisingly, expected to have a focus on craft cocktails and locally sourced food. Photos on social media reveal the menu will offer fish and chips with roasted lemon and a malt vinaigrette, brick chicken with garlic herb sauce, orecchiette pasta with roasted mushroom, spaghetti and meatballs, plus burgers, pizza and other pasta dishes.

Born in Florence and now based in Chicago, Viviani gained fame when he was on season five of Bravo's Top Chef in 2008. Considered a fan favorite, he used the reality cooking competition as a launchpad for his national culinary career.

He was briefly associated with the Press Room Detroit fast-casual restaurant at 615 W. Lafayette but is no longer affiliated.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

The first Bar Verona to open will be at 500 Loop in Commerce Township. E-mail reservations@barverona.com for reservations.

The Washington Township location will open at 59145 Van Dyke later this summer.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/06/04/chef-fabio-viviani-open-bar-verona-commerce-washington-townships/1344798001/