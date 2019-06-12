A server at Mallie's in Southgate holds the restaurant's one-gallon Bloody Mary, which is garnished with an array of appetizers. (Photo: Courtesy of Mallie's)

Get a pitcher, it will last longer.

That's been the philosophy for barflies for ages. There's nothing wrong with ordering a pitcher of beer or carafe of wine to share with the table, and current drink culture is no different -- only we're beyond beer and wine.

Today in Metro Detroit you can score a gallon-sized Bloody Mary, a cocktail in a literal fishbowl and 100 ounces of mimosa. Fortunately, most of these are made to be shared. Even so, eat a hearty meal, grab your designated driver and follow this guide to the biggest, booziest drinks in Metro Detroit.

One-Gallon Bloody Mary at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar: Here they're known for their 10-pound burger and a 2-pound taco, so why wouldn't they also offer a 1-gallon Bloody Mary? The shareable drink contains 8-10 ounces of vodka (about 4-6 drinks worth) and comes in a huge jug with a spout for easy pouring. It's garnished with cheese sticks, mini tacos, fried chicken, pickles and olives. You have to have at least two people to order it, and it's $40. 19400 Northline, Southgate. (734) 287-0800 or malliesgrill.com.

Hundred-Ounce Mimosa at Pop's For Italian: Go brunch or go home. This spacious pizza and pasta hot spot serves a colossal mix of sparkling wine (three bottles worth) plus orange juice in a large pitcher with a spigot at the bottom and a core of ice to keep it cold. This solves the need for "bottomless" mimosas (which are technically illegal in Michigan) and the hassle of flagging down your server for another round. Pop's sells it for $45 during weekend brunch, and insists that at least three people share it. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 268-4806 or popsforitalian.com. Ale Mary's Beer Hall, 316 S. Main in Royal Oak, also has a 100-ounce mimosa at brunchtime.

Flaming volcano bowl drink is meant to be shared at Lost River in Detroit. (Photo: Courtesy of Lost River)

Volcano Bowl at Lost River: Tiki bars frequently offer a flaming, shareable drink called a scorpion bowl, or in Lost River's case, a volcano bowl. The ingredients of the drink rotates, but it's always 32 ounces, $32 and recommended to be shared with three or four people. For those completely bummed out by this whole article, note that Lost River also makes expertly-crafted, booze-less mocktails. 15421 Mack, Detroit. (313) 720-0673 or lostrivertiki.com. You can find a similar drink at Mutiny Bar, a tiki lounge at 4654 Vernor, Detroit.

The giant, shareable fishbowl dish at Ready Player One in Detroit serves at least five people. (Photo: Courtesy of Ready Player One: Bar and Arcade)

The Fishbowl at Ready Player One: This arcade bar in Bricktown is not playing games with this massive cocktail. Served in a fishbowl with ice and gummy worms, the purple-y pink, vodka-based drink is $40 and more than a liter in size. It serves around five people. Grab a straw! 407 E. Fort, Detroit. (313) 395-3300 or rpodetroit.com.

Punch Bowls at Punch Bowl Social: Gather some friends and sip craft cocktails, punch-bowl style. This bar, restaurant, karaoke house, arcade and bowling alley serves four styles of punch, like the King's Cup, a rum-based concoction made with fresh juices and McClary Bros. pineapple fennel seed shrub. Get a single, or order a punch bowl for four or eight people at $9-$8 per person. 1331 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 749-9738. punchbowlsocial.com/location/detroit

The Yard House in Troy serves beers in 32-ounce glasses that are a foot and a half tall. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Half-yard beers at Yard House: OK, here's a big drink you don't have to share. National beer-centric bar and restaurant chain Yard House opened a Troy location last year, bringing their one-and-a-half-foot tall beer glasses to Big Beaver (and yes, they are hard to drink out of). The 32-ounce beers are available in a huge variety, as the restaurant has around two miles of beer tap lines. 950 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 273-0126.

Frozen cocktails at MGM Grand Detroit: Brain freeze alert. Last fall MGM Grand Detroit opened 32 Degrees, a frozen drinks bar offering boozy slushees in a variety of flavors and sizes, including a tall, 32-ounce cup. If a 32-ounce glass of frozen margarita isn't enough, you can upgrade to a stronger pour for $2. Find it just off the gaming floor near the self-parking entrance. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121 or mgmgranddetroit.com.

32 Degrees at MGM Grand Detroit serves 32-ounce frozen drinks. (Photo: Courtesy of MGM Grand Detroit)

