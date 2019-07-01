Giordano's Pizza closed the Detroit location. (Photo: Giordano's Pizza)

Chicago deep-dish pizza chain Giordano's didn't last long in downtown Detroit.

The restaurant closed after less than two years at the spot near Greektown at 1224 Randolph. The location was previously a Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern.

Giordano's, which has several restaurants in Illinois and other states, including one in Holland, had somewhat of an uphill battle with the downtown location. The deep-dish style took upward of 45 minutes to bake, making the spot a tough sell with the lunch crowd or those looking for a quick bite.

When Detroiters think Chicago-style deep-dish, Pizza Papalis, which is just around the corner on Monroe in Greektown, is likely what comes to mind first.

Giordano's also came to Detroit during a recent pizza blitz. Since late 2017 the downtown area has seen several new pizza concepts, including POP + Offworld bar arcade, Brass Rail Pizza Bar, Mike's Pizza Bar, La Lanterna, Mootz Pizzeria, San Morello and Grandma Bob's. Buddy's Pizza is also planning a downtown location and Michigan & Trumbull is set to open soon in Corktown.

No one at the parent company could be immediately reached for comment.

