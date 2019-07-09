Next week Buddy’s Pizza will open a new restaurant in Plymouth, and there will be a party for the new location starting at 11 a.m. July 16.

The first 100 people in line will get coupons good for one pizza, per month for one year. Prizes will also be given to those who sign up for the e-mail list and who tag Buddy’s on social media during opening week. One dollar from each 8-square pizza sold opening week will be donated to the Buddy-to-Buddy program, which helps veterans around Michigan.

“We are happy to finally bring authentic Detroit-Style Pizza to Plymouth,” said chief brand officer Wes Pikula in a press release. “Buddy’s is appreciative of its fans and we’re glad to be able to offer free pizza giveaways to give back to the community.”

The Plymouth restaurant, located at 15075 Beck, which also serves beer, is 7,000-square feet with room for 200 inside and 25 on an outdoor patio.

Known for serving thick crust, Detroit-style pizza since the 1940s, Buddy's has several locations throughout Metro Detroit, including the original at Six Mile and Conant in Detroit. There are 13 locations in Metro Detroit, although some are just carry-out.

A downtown Detroit Buddy's is expected to open this fall, and a Woodhaven spot is also coming soon.

