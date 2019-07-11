Demarco Patrick grills shrimp skewers and lobster tails at the 2018 Great American Lobster Fest at Hart Plaza. It returns for a second year Sept. 13-15. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

For being hundreds and hundreds of miles away from the coast of Maine, Metro Detroit sure is getting a lot of lobster this summer.

Restaurants are flying in fresh, tender Maine lobster for special events, and Metro Detroit has not one, but two food festivals dedicated to the popular crustacean.

For the seventh year in a row, Corktown sandwich shop Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop will bring back its famous Lobster Roll Week, July 22-27. This is the only time you can get one of the restaurant's famous sandwiches made with Maine lobster that is shipped in fresh each day from the Atlantic Ocean, 2,000 pounds in all throughout the week.

"We are very excited for what has become a Detroit summer tradition," said owner Greg Mudge. Like last year, they'll sell the lobster meat sandwiches for $20.50. You can make a date out of it and get two rolls and a bottle of Guilhem Rosé French wine for $55.

Carryout orders for lobster rolls will be first-come, first-served, but Mudge says the carryout line "always moves incredibly fast." Makes sense. After all, it's just the one item people are clamoring for.

Dine-in guests can plan ahead and put your name on the wait list before you head out the door to avoid standing around. Do this via the HostMe app, or go to tables.hostmeapp.com/restaurants/13625.

According to the Maine Lobster Now website, homarus americanus from Maine have a transit life of 24-48 hours after leaving the water, making them a reasonable food to deliver to different parts of the country.

Also flying in lobster this month from the east coast is Birmingham's Hazel Ravines & Downtown. Chef Emmele Herrold has crafted a menu of lobster rolls, whole lobster dinners and other New England favorites.

She'll be flying in the seafood favorite for dinners Sunday through Aug. 11. Call (248) 671-1747 or visit hrd.kitchen to make reservations.

New this year on the food festival calendar is the Detroit Lobster & Crab Festival Aug. 3-4 at Corktown Yard, an outdoor space along Michigan that also has a taco event, beer fest and other culinary parties on the books this year.

It's billed as a festival, but seems to be more of ticketed dinner event. The Detroit Lobster & Crab Festival has seafood "feasts," which are sold in advance on the event's website. Get a mix of snow crab, grilled Maine lobster and assorted shellfish, plus coleslaw and flavored butter. This package includes two drink tickets and is $75 per person.

A feast for two has a larger portion of the feast for one with some extra items, but no drink ticket, for $140. A four-person feast comes with 8 pounds of mixed seafood including four lobster tails, four drink tickets, a bottled of wine and a private table for $375.

These prices appear extremely high — and as a first-year festival seems a lot to ask of the public from a website full of delicious, but stock images, of seafood — but one upside is you get to pick the day and time you'd like to come eat. This could ease the congestion and confusion many food festivals face.

Visit detroitlobster.com for more details.

The Great American Lobster Fest returns to Hart Plaza in Detroit Sept. 13-15 after a successful first run in 2018. Organizers estimate more than 25,000 people strolled through last September.

A food event that also takes place in Chicago and Milwaukee, this party is free to walk into. Those who want a full 1.25 pound lobster meal or VIP lobster meal (includes four drink tickets) should purchase in advance ($34 or $79) at americanlobsterfest.com. Prices will go up closer to the event.

Great American Lobster Fest has added more vendors this year, and if it's similar to last year they'll sell everything lobster: lobster fries, lobster on a stick, lobster bisque, lobster tacos, lobster mac and cheese, plus other seafood and "land food" like pretzels, burgers and ice cream.

Tickets ran $2 each and items ranged from two tickets for a hot dog or fries to 11 tickets for lobster roll or plate of ribs.

One more lobster tidbit: through July, Joe Muer Seafood in Bloomfield Hills will celebrate its second anniversary with a special dinner. Get a whole Maine lobster, Michigan sweet corn crema, herb-roasted baby heirloom potatoes and a house-made mini coconut cake for $50. Reserve your table by calling (248) 792-9609.

