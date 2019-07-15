'Indian-ish' cuisine comes to Frame in Hazel Park Sept. 29
When immigrants come to a new country, oftentimes the cuisine they’re used to making in their homeland changes a bit in a new environment, where ingredients and produce may not be the same.
Food writer and cookbook author Priya Krishna explores this in "Indian-ish," a book of stories and recipes inspired by her modern American family. The food featured in the book is a hybrid of the Indian and American cuisine that Krishna grew up with.
Krishna will appear at Frame, an eclectic kitchen space in Hazel Park, this fall to prepare recipes from "Indian-ish" and talk to diners for two seatings on Sept. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $55 per person for the experience and dinner, plus tax and tip. Score a signed copy of the book for an additional $25. The book includes insight from Krishna's mother, Ritu Krishna, and a forward written by "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.
There also will be a cash bar, or you can let Frame sommelier Bryan Lamorena select some beverages that pair well with Krishna's cooking.
Purchase tickets at framehazelpark.com starting at noon Wednesday.
Frame is located inside Joebar bar and restaurant, 23839 John R in Hazel Park.
