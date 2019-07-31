Casual Midtown restaurant with brewery Smith & Co. set for Sept. opening
A new casual restaurant is planning a September opening in the Cass Corridor, promising a "a deliciously Detroit vibe."
Smith & Co., 664 Selden between Second and Third streets, is housed in 102-year-old building formerly inhabited by Smith Welding Supply & Equipment Company, according to a press release issued Wednesday. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been redesigned with the goal of having a mix of outdoors-y and urban vibes.
In the next few months the facility will also be home to Nain Rouge Brewery, which will serve suds exclusively to Smith & Co.
The food at Smith & Co. is assumed to be beer-friendly, too. Executive chef Greg Antioho is coming to the new Detroit spot from Ann Arbor's Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery.
The menu is still being finalized, but we can expect ingredients from locally-based businesses such as empanadas made with Corridor Sausage, soy-smoked chicken from Otto's Chicken, plus wide-ranging cuisine including lamb shoulder chapati and corned beef sandwiches.
Once open Smith & Co. is expected to seat 160 in the dining room. There's also a 19-seat concrete bar and a patio that will be shared with another forthcoming eatery, Barcade.
Smith & Co. is planning to be open daily for weekday dinner and brunch, lunch and dinner on the weekends. Carry-out service and delivery via DoorDash app will start on day one.
For more information, including details on how to apply for a job here, visit smithandcodetroit.com.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.