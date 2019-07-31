Smith & Co. is expected to open in September in the Cass Corridor. (Photo: Smith & Co.)

A new casual restaurant is planning a September opening in the Cass Corridor, promising a "a deliciously Detroit vibe."

Smith & Co., 664 Selden between Second and Third streets, is housed in 102-year-old building formerly inhabited by Smith Welding Supply & Equipment Company, according to a press release issued Wednesday. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been redesigned with the goal of having a mix of outdoors-y and urban vibes.

In the next few months the facility will also be home to Nain Rouge Brewery, which will serve suds exclusively to Smith & Co.

The food at Smith & Co. is assumed to be beer-friendly, too. Executive chef Greg Antioho is coming to the new Detroit spot from Ann Arbor's Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery.

The menu is still being finalized, but we can expect ingredients from locally-based businesses such as empanadas made with Corridor Sausage, soy-smoked chicken from Otto's Chicken, plus wide-ranging cuisine including lamb shoulder chapati and corned beef sandwiches.

Once open Smith & Co. is expected to seat 160 in the dining room. There's also a 19-seat concrete bar and a patio that will be shared with another forthcoming eatery, Barcade.

Smith & Co. is planning to be open daily for weekday dinner and brunch, lunch and dinner on the weekends. Carry-out service and delivery via DoorDash app will start on day one.

For more information, including details on how to apply for a job here, visit smithandcodetroit.com.

