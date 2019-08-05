A new neighborhood bar and restaurant has opened in Eastpointe with barbecue dishes, burgers, steaks, salads, cakes and happy hour specials.

Easy Street Saloon officially opens Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., but the restaurant has been hosting soft service since earlier this summer.

Easy Street Saloon in Eastpointe opened a few weeks ago and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. (Photo: Easy Street Saloon)

Chef Shermone McClain is running the kitchen and churning out signature dishes like steakhouse onion burger, smoked barbecue ribs, shrimp and cheese grits, fried berbere cauliflower and banana pudding.

"Easy Street Saloon is fortunate to be located in a diverse area and I am encouraged that we are being well received by the community, based on repeat business and online reviews," general manager Josh Cohen said in a press release issued Monday. "Our customers seem to appreciate our welcoming service and atmosphere, and of course, it's Chef McClain's food and desserts that has created a nice buzz"

Easy Street Saloon in Eastpointe is big on desserts. (Photo: Easy Street Saloon)

Easy Street Saloon is at 16101 E. 10 Mile in Eastpointe. It is open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-midnight, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-10 p.m. Sun. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m. or 9 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant offers carry out or delivery through the GrubHub and Dinner at your Doorstep apps.

Call (586) 585-1124 or visit easystreetsaloon.com.

