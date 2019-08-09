PokeBar is expected to pop-up in Detroit in August 2020. (Photo: PokeBar)

Have you really lived unless you've had a burger shaped like the beloved, yellow creature known as Pikachu?

Your chance may come in 2020 when the PokéBar, a Pokémon-themed pop-up destination, travels to the Detroit area Aug. 17-18.

The event will offer fans a chance to catch rare Pokémon from different regions, and will serve themed burgers and drinks. Expect a trivia contest; costumes are encouraged and there's a prize for the best one.

Details are scarce, but a press release issued this week urges local Pokémon fanatics to sign up at thepokebarpopup.com to get information on pre-sale tickets when they become available.

Tickets for a similar event taking place in October in Cleveland are $45. That price include admission, a burger and a drink. Guests younger than 21 need to be accompanied by an adult.

