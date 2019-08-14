Buy Photo Afro-Caribbean restaurant YumVillage opened earlier this year in New Center. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Vegan eating, an AfroBeat dance class, cannabis-infused dining and more are all part of this year's Detroit Black Restaurant Week.

The dining promotion founded by the food blog Black Metro Eats returns for a third year Monday through Aug. 25. Event founder Kwaku Osei-Bonsu says some participating restaurants will create three-course meals for a fixed price and others will offer deals tailored to their business model.

Several black-owned restaurants from around Metro Detroit will participate in the weeklong promotion, and ticketed dinners are also planned, starting with a kickoff event Sunday evening at New Center's YumVillage. A collaboration between Yum Village chef Godwin Ihentuge and chefs Davante Burnley and Justice Akuezue of the Exchange (a food and beverage pop-up), the dinner is $65 and includes an Afro-Caribbean meal with wine pairings.

The events get even more interesting as the week continues. On Tuesday 6-10 p.m., ride the HandleBar Detroit cycle pub between Detroit restaurants Floods Bar & Grill and the Block. The $25 ticket includes two drinks.

On Aug. 21, chef Quiana Broden will host a pair of vegan cooking courses at her newly opened cafe and education hub, the Kitchen by Cooking with Que in New Center. Titled "Lettuce Be Lifted," the course is an intro to the vegan lifestyle and students will leave with three meals worth of food. Classes are at 4 and 8 p.m. and cost $40.

Get moving on Aug. 23 with an Afrobeat class led by Uncle Azeez with Afro-Caribbean fuel provided by Ihentuge's Yum Village. This is 6-9 p.m. at YumVillage and is $25, food included.

Toward the end of Detroit Black Restaurant Week, SoulSolSole hosts a late-night, cannabis-infused dinner. Members of Detroit's black and Latinx communities have collaborated for this three-course meal that contains a total of 70mg of THC in all. This includes Puerto Rican pastelitos (pastries), burgers and an ice cream cookie sandwich for dessert. Exact location is disclosed to ticket-holders on the day of the event, which is starts at 10 p.m. Aug. 24.

Besides the aforementioned businesses, other Detroit Black Restaurant Week participants are Delphine’s Jamaican Restaurant in Warren, the Griot in Detroit, River Bistro in Detroit, Duo Restaurant & Lounge in Southfield, Coop inside Detroit's Shipping Company, the Jamaican Pot in Detroit and Le Crepe in Royal Oak. More restaurants are expected to be added, too.

Visit blackmetroeats.com for a full list, plus menus and links to buy tickets for events that require them.

