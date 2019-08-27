One of the most hotly anticipated casual restaurant openings of the summer is Karl's, a nostalgic diner from acclaimed chef Kate Williams located inside the Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit.

Set to debut Thursday, this new "luncheonette" will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Here, Williams, who has received local applause and national approval for her Corktown restaurant Lady of the House, will pay homage to her family.

Karl's diner inside the Siren Hotel opens Thursday. (Photo: Christian Harder 2019)

The restaurant is named after her grandparents, Anton and Elizabeth Karl, who once owned a bakery on the city's east side. On the menu, a version of Detroit's Maurice salad is named "Barb's Maruice" after Williams' mother. Family photos will decorate the restaurant, which has the original wood flooring from the 1920s and linoleum walls.

Karl's, which seats around 80, also serves a buttery ham sandwich using Lady of the House's famed Parisian ham, plus baked goods and a full bar including boilermakers and milkshakes. Breakfast, served until 2 p.m., features the classic American combo of eggs, potatoes, toast and meat, or try the quiche of the day or "pancakes for the table."

Kate Williams' Karl's opens Thursday inside the Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Christian Harder 2019)

There's also a daily grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, a shrimp boil, steak and eggs, club sandwich, patty melt and white beans on toast.

Prices run $5-$15 for breakfast items, $12-$26 for entrees and sides and soups are $5-$9.

Besides throwback diner decor, Karl's also has a nod to the building's former name with a restored 1957 Wurlitzer jukebox. For a quarter guests can choose tunes supplied by local record shops Parmita Sound and Third Man Records. There's also a space for live music.

Karl's opens Thursday inside the Siren Hotel, 1509 Broadway in Detroit. It will be open at 10 a.m. daily and stay open until 1 a.m. Sun.-Thurs. and until 2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Walk-ins only; no reservations. Visit for more information karlsdetroit.com.

