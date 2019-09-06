Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is stepping in after she says her office received dozens of complaints from employees of a local restaurant group who say they have not been paid.

In a release issued this week, Nessel says she will intervene in a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court against the Epicurean Group, which ran a cluster of restaurants including Novi Chophouse, Nomad Grill and Plaza Deli.

Epicurean group is being sued by their new owners who say the defendants breached a purchase agreement put in place in January.

“While decisions were being made to sell a company, its workers appear to have been left in the dark and without pay,” Nessel said in the release. “It’s important that any resolution in this case properly restores any and all wages these employees worked hard for. And since no one else has kept those hard workers in mind during this process, I am keeping my promise to Michigan workers and will absolutely fight to ensure they are paid in full.”

Representatives for the Epicurean Group couldn't be reached and all of the restaurants in its portfolio appear to be closed currently.

Nessel's office says that any Michigan restaurant employee that believes they are a victim of wage theft can file a complaint by calling (833) 221-1099 or mi.gov/payrollfraud.

