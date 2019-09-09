A new collaboration between Leon & Lulu co-owner Mary Liz Curtin and well-known Metro Detroit chef Matt Prentice is about to open in downtown Clawson.

Three Cats restaurant is a new version of the cafe adjacent to Curtin's eclectic and colorful housewares and gift shop, which she owns with her husband, Stephen Scannell. Three Cats, both a restaurant and a retail store, is planning on a Sept. 20 opening.

Mary Liz Curtin and Matt Prentice have teamed up for restaurant and retail space Three Cats in downtown Clawson. (Photo: Three Cats)

The cuisine will be American food, with a focus on Michigan products, served as small plates on tables that are available for purchase, as are other items in the restaurant. There will be a full bar featuring booze, beer and wine from the Mitten State.

Three Cats offers indoor and outdoor seating and free parking in the ample lot. Once upon a time Three Cats' building was the Clawson Theatre, which is evident by the box office and marquee that remain.

Curtin has owned Leon & Lulu, formerly a roller rink, for more than a decade. Prentice was the chef behind successful and popular Metro Detroit restaurants of the past three decades including Morels, Shiraz, Coach Insignia, Detroit Prime and others.

To celebrate the opening of their new eatery, which was originally going to be called Three Cats and a Cook, Curtin and Prentice are hosting a preview dinner Sept. 17. A fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services, the dinner is $150 per person and includes food and cocktails.

Tickets can be purchased at threecatsrestaurant.com.

After Sept. 20, Three Cats, 116 W. 14 Mile in Clawson will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Call (248) 288-4858.

Three Cats restaurant and retail space. (Photo: Three Cats)

