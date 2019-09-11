The announcements of new food and retail business in the District Detroit continue with news Wednesday that a Starbucks will open next to the Fox Theatre

The 3,000-square-foot space will be the third on Woodward. The Seattle coffee giant also has cafes at Woodward and Mack and another outside of Campus Martius. This Fox Theatre location at Woodward and Montaclm, formerly a Johnny Rockets restaurant, is expected to open before the end of the year.

A release from Olympia Development touts that some of the District Detroit restaurants will be opening before 2020 starts. The company has received criticism over the lagging progress of the development project.

The previously-announced restaurants planned for the district include Ann Arbor's Frita Batidos, Middle Eastern cuisine from Sahara Restaurant & Grill, a Union Joints restaurant and national chains like Rush Bowls and Tin Roof, a live music restaurant across the street where Cheli's Chili used to operate before closing in late 2018.

