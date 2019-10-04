The pork-free barbecue concept has finished its incubation period and will exit the food hall after Oct. 13

Lucky's Noble BBQ uses only high-quality beef and offers an entirely gluten-free menu. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Ten months after its debut, Lucky's Noble BBQ has completed its incubation period inside food hall Fort Street Galley in downtown Detroit, and will close up shop in about a week.

Owners Brian Recor and James Beard Award-winning chef Jimmy Schmidt are hoping to open a standalone restaurant, but are still looking for the right space. In the interim, Lucky's will be operating as a "ghost restaurant."

What this means is that Lucky's, which touts high-quality ingredients from a kitchen that is health-orientated and allergen-free, will not have a dining room or storefront for pick-up orders. Instead, Schmidt and team will focus on catering jobs, and later, delivery.

Recor says their last day of business at Fort Street will be Oct. 13.

"We are looking for a (new) site, we just haven't found anything suitable that makes sense economically," he said. "The ultimate goal, is what we're working on right now, is licensing the brand and the concept and the line of meat."

The brand is not only a pork-free barbecue concept, but is also serves a menu free of gluten, wheat, lectin and soy.

Buy Photo Jimmy Schmidt, owner of Lucky Noble BBQ, at The Belt alleyway, in Detroit, June 12, 2019. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Last month Lucky's popped up at Tender Restaurant inside Luxor Casino in Las Vegas for a meal showcasing a Wagyu-Angus breed of beef from American and Japan and Wagyu-Holstein breeds.

The barbecue stand was part of the starting lineup at Fort Street Galley, which started with 50 applicants and opened with its chosen four last fall. The only remaining vendor left from the original opening is Isla, one of the few restaurants in Metro Detroit serving Filipino food.

Fort Street's current lineup is rounded out by comfort food concept Table and Michigan & Trumbull, Detroit-style pizza-makers who are waiting for their Corktown restaurant to be finished.

The food hall is the first Detroit location for the Galley Group, which has similar concepts in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Chicago.

Fort Street Galley, 160 W. Fort in Detroit, is open daily for lunch and dinner. Call (313) 230-0855 or visit fortstreetgalley.org.

Buy Photo Fort Street Galley food hall will open this fall with four dining concepts and a full bar. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

