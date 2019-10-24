Fans will have a new low-calorie brew to sip on during the Detroit Pistons' home opener tonight at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons have teamed up with Detroit's Atwater Brewery to launch Triple Double Lifestyle Ale, a light craft beer served in 16-ounce cans throughout the arena.

Atwater's Triple Double Lifestyle Ale is just 3.2 percent alcohol by volume. (Photo: Atwater Brewery)

The ale is lower in calories than your typical craft beer and clocks in at just 3.2 percent alcohol by volume. To compare, most mass-marketed light beers like Coors Light or Miller Light are around 4 percent ABV.

Atwater honcho Mark Reith calls the new product "Detroit price canned to perfection."

“Creating something special – that was the reason behind the creation of ‘Triple Double’,” said Rieth in a press release. “As Detroit’s hometown brewer, what better way is there than to pay homage to Detroit Basketball and the Pistons. Achieving a triple double in a game is an amazing accomplishment and should be rewarded with an amazing low calorie, low alcohol, great tasting Detroit-made beer that won’t slow you down."

Triple Double is available at LCA starting with Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, and will be sold in Michigan stores at a later date.

