We've definitely got our share of pizzerias, burger joints and chicken wing outlets. It's time to celebrate the opening of a new health-conscious food option in the city.

Enter the Detroit Pepper Company, a new carry-out-only spot in English Village in Detroit on E. Warren near Cadieux.

Detroit Pepper Company owner and founder Martin Hughes. (Photo: Detroit Pepper Company)

Owner Marlin Hughes serves big bell peppers stuffed with your choice of ground beef, turkey or vegetables, plus other ingredients including a choice of cheeses. Order the stuffed peppers as a single, double or family meal.

Detroit Pepper Company also sells salad, grain bowls, smoothies and other healthy snacks like fresh fruit, mixed grains and soup.

The new restaurant is open now, and will host a grand opening ceremony Monday morning with Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials. Two years ago the food business was awarded a $45,000 grant from Motor City Match.

Hughes says it's "invigorating" to be part of the development in this neighborhood.

"Our food will draw people who live and work in this neighborhood, but also from nearby communities and beyond," he said in a news alert. "The stuffed peppers and smoothies area healthy option for those looking for a fast, nutritious meal on the go or to serve to their families on any given day of the week.”

Detroit Pepper Company is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat. at 17180 E. Warren in Detroit. Call (313) 469-7640 or visit thedetroitpeppercompany.com.

