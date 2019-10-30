Yum Village chef and owner Godwin Ihentuge, left, and Stephen Roginson and Matt Johnson of Batch Brewing. (Photo: Batch Brewing Company)

Owners of Corktown brewery and pub Batch Brewing Company and Afro-Caribbean restaurant Yum Village in New Center have a bro-mance going on. The two independent businesses are teaming up to offer each others' food and flavors.

Starting Monday, visitors to Batch Brewing can sip a beer while munching on a spicy jerk chicken pasty from Yum Village chef Godwin Ihentuge. They'll also add Ihentuge's mango curry sauce to their arancini (rice balls). Soon, Yum Village will also add food from Batch's kitchen to its menu.

Yum Village started out as a food truck. The casual restaurant has been evolving since opening in early 2019, and plans to start serving alcohol. Naturally, they'll start with Batch Brewing Company's beer, Ihentuge says.

During the entire month of November, bring a receipt from one restaurant in to the other, and get 10 percent off your meal.

Batch Brewing, which won the Hatch Detroit contest in 2013, opened in 2015. It's open daily at 1400 Porter in Corktown. Visit batchbrewingcompany.com.

Yum Village is open Tuesday-Saturday at 6500 Woodward in Detroit. Visit yumvillage.com.

Buy Photo Yum Village in Detroit's New Center. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

