Hole Mole Mexican mole contest is Sunday in Southwest Detroit. (Photo: Holy Mole)

Traditional Mexican mole is a sauce made with chili peppers, tomatoes and other seasonings. This weekend in Southwest Detroit mole and the women who make it will be celebrated at the annual Holy Mole contest.

The community event is Sunday at El Kiosko, which will be filled with the aromas of Mexican women cooking their best version of the dish. Attendees will learn what it takes to make the complex sauce, learn about the Mexican regions from which it comes and purchase mole to take home.

There are 18 contestants and the winning cook will take home $500.

Besides food made with mole and other cusine from our neighbors to the south, Holy Mole has Mexican crafts and music. Admission is free and the event is suitable for all ages.

Holy Mole is 1-6 p.m. Sunday at cultural banquet hall El Kiosko, 7271 Dix in Detroit, across from Taqueria Mi Pueblo. Call (313) 554-9150.

