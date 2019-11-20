Seasons 52 in Troy is open on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: Seasons 52)

Make the most of Thanksgiving by spending time with friends and family, and leave the cooking to the professionals.

Here's your guide to buying prepared food for Thanksgiving dinner, one week away, whether it be the whole shebang, just the sides or something for the dessert table.

Most people eat Turkey Day dinner at their home or someone else's, but according to the National Restaurant Association, nearly one in 10 Americans will eat out on Nov. 28. So we've also compiled a list of area restaurants that are open and serving on the holiday, from spots on or near the America's Thanksgiving Parade route to suburban destinations.

Carryout Thanksgiving dinner

Andiamo: Order a full holiday dinner for up to a dozen hungry guests. The package includes a 14-16 pound all-natural turkey, gravy, plus loads of sides like roasted butternut squash soup, stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes, whipped garlic Parmesan potatoes and more for $249.95. Add a pumpkin pie for $15 (other add-ons available). Order through 5 p.m. Friday and pick up noon-6 p.m. Wednesday. Visit andiamoitalia.com for locations.

Big Rock Chophouse: Order the full meal for 8-10 oven-ready or cooked and carved. Comes with a locally sourced turkey, gravy, five sides and dessert. Additional add-ons available. Order by 4 p.m. Friday. $300-$350. 245 S. Eton, Birmingham. bigrockchophouse.com/thanksgivingtogo.

CAYA Smokehouse Grill: Smoked turkey breast, roasted drumsticks, several home style sides and pumpkin pie for dessert. Meals come with heating instructions. Order by Sunday. Pick up is Nov. 27. $150-$300. 1403 S. Commerce, Wolverine Lake. (248) 438-6741 or cayagrill.com.

GreenSpace Café: This Ferndale restaurant has plant-based, vegan single-serving meals. Instead of turkey, they have a lentil loaf, accompanied by roasted garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roasted carrots and pumpkin masala tart. Orders have to be placed by Thursday and pickup is on Nov. 27. $35. 215 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. Call (248) 480-5723 or e-mail claire@greenspacecafe.com to order.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo: Order home-style, Southern meals from this local Cajun favorite. There’s a light lunch for $9.95 per person with choice of entrée and sides, or go heavier with a full lunch ($12.95 per person) or dinner ($16.95 per person). Don’t forget the 7-Up pound cake! Must pick up by 5 p.m. Nov. 27. 2051 Gratiot Detroit. 13505 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. (313) 567-1200 ext. 4, detroitgumbo.com or catering@detroitgumbo.com.

Mario’s Italian Restaurant: A complete meal to-go or for dining in. Get a roasted turkey and pounds of fixings like candied yams, stuffing, “green beans a la Mario” and more for 6-8 people for $145, or $180 for 12-14 people. The longstanding family restaurant also has a gourmet turducken meal for $180 that can serve 12-14. Order and pay by Monday for to-go orders. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616 for orders or reservations.

Papa Joe’s: Thanksgiving dinner package includes choice of butter-basted, herb-crusted turkey or Dearborn spiral-sliced ham, plus choices for salad, stuffing, starches, vegetables and other sides, plus pumpkin pie for dessert. $29.99 per person, minimum 10 people. Individual items can also be ordered a la carte. Order by Friday. Rochester (248) 853-6263 ext. 2. Birmingham (248) 723-9400 ext. 1.

Slows To-Go: What could bring the family ‘round the table easier than a boneless, smoked turkey from Slows. Its to-go package feeds 6-8 and also has turkey legs, macaroni and cheese, pit-smoked beans, sweet potato mash, brown butter green beans, sage and brioche stuffing and more. It’s $140 cold (pick up Nov. 27) and $149.99 hot (pick up Nov. 28). 4107 Cass, Detroit. (313) 309-7560.

Pick-up a turkey dinner to-go from Slows To-Go and not worry about cooking. (Photo: Slows To-Go)

Dessert at Union Joints: Pumpkin pie, sweet potato marshmallow praline pie, salted caramel Dutch apple pie, bourbon pecan pie, chocolate maple tastee cake and pumpkin praline tastee cake are all available for pickup ahead of the holiday at any Union Joint restaurant, which includes Union Woodshop, Vinsetta Garage, Fenton Firehall and Gran Castor. Order by Friday, pick up 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27. $13.99-$21.99. (248) 778-3300.

Zalman’s Delicatessen: Choose between whole or carved roasted turkey with gravy, plus loads of sides including sweet potato puree, garlic mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, green bean casserole, salad, stuffing and more. Meal is $25 per person with a minimum of 10 people. Orders due by Sunday. Pick up 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27 or 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 29. Delivery available, too. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 940-2428 or info@zalmans.com.

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: You have until Saturday to order this gourmet carryout meal a la carte from chef Kieron Hales. The turkey is brined and cooked via sous vide for 24 hours. They’re also offering a beef tenderloin that is dry-aged, marinated and slow-cooked. Sides include bacon balsamic Brussels sprouts, honey-glazed carrots and more, plus desserts. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. (734) 619-8100 or cornmanfarms.com/thanksgiving.

Dining out on Thanksgiving

On the Thanksgiving Parade Route

Parc: This stunning fine-dining destination in Campus Martius has a holiday brunch buffet with seasonal specialties. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $29, $19 kids. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 992-7272.

Texas de Brazil: Get the full Brazilian steakhouse experience with continuous service of table-side carved meats, plus a full salad bar. For Thanksgiving this national chain will also serve turkey, gravy, dressing and sweet potato casserole. 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 1000 Woodward, Ste 1B07A. (313) 964-4333 or texasdebrazil.com/locations/detroit.

San Morello: Order of the regular menu, or consider a three-course fixed price meal with your choice of starter, dessert and entree, which includes sea scallops, prime New York strip steak or Thanksgiving turkey. Noon-9 p.m. $85, $35 ages 12 and younger. 1400 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 209-4700.

New Order Coffee: Keep warm with a peppermint malo, naughty nog or cookie butter latte, plus other coffees and snacks. 6 a.m.-2 p.m. 3100 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 784-9164

Majestic Theatre: This entertainment hub with music venues and a bowling alley will host its annual Thanksgiving Day brunch in the theater lobby and Garden Bowl. Menu has breakfast favorites plus hummus, pita, paczki and other pastries. Proceeds benefit Children's Center of Detroit. 7 a.m-noon. $35, $15 for 12 and younger. 4120-4140 Woodward, Detroit. majesticdet.live/tday2019.

Elsewhere in Detroit

Prime + Proper: This upscale steakhouse will serve a holiday meal as well as its regular menu of aged steaks, seafood and other cuisine. Noon-6 p.m. 1145 Griswold, Detroit. Reserve at primeandproperdetroit.com.

Caucus Club: A Detroit classic that was recently re-born will be open and a serving Thanksgiving dinner menu featuring roast turkey, baked ham and a variety of seafoods and steaks, plus seasonal soups and salads, seafood starters and savory sides. 3-9 p.m. 150 W. Congress, Detroit. caucusclubdetroit.com/Reservations.

Buy Photo The renovated Caucus Club is open and serving Thanksgiving dinner in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

The Apparatus Room: Acclaimed chef Thomas Lents prepares breakfast and brunch for the holiday. It’s a la carte breakfast 6:30-7:30 a.m., followed by a $28-per-person breakfast buffet until 10 a.m. The brunch buffet is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at $38. Traditional family-style dinner is served 4-9 p.m. for $78 per person and $25 for children. Save a 10 spot for valet, too. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600 for reservations (dinner reservations require a credit card).

Wolfgang Puck Steak: Dine on a three-course meal, including a Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings. 5-10 p.m. $55 per person. Walk-ins and reservations accepted by calling (313) 465-1644. MGM Grand Detroit Casino's buffet is also open and serving all day, as is the Breeze Dining Court and sports bar TAP. 1777 Third, Detroit. mgmgranddetroit.com.

Iridescence: Dine atop the MotorCity Casino Hotel at this glamorous special occasion restaurant. The fixed-price, four-course menu is $70 per person and includes a choice of beef filet, turkey with sausage chestnut dressing, walleye or sweet potato lau lau. There's also a special kid's menu. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. motorcitycasino.com.

Fishbones Greektown: Thanksgiving feast and brunch favorites 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for $35.95 per person and also a traditional holiday dinner 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. for $27.95. 500 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 965-4600.

Pegasus Taverna: Enjoy Greek classics, plus traditional entrees on special. They’re open and accepting walk-ins, but parties of eight or more can make reservations. In addition to an a la carte menu, they serve a complete Thanksgiving dinner for $22 per person. They’ll do carryout orders, too. 11 a.m.-1 a.m. 558 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 964-6800.

Detroit Shipping Company: This Detroit food hall is opening its doors early for those in need. For those who are alone or down on their luck and have nowhere to go for a hot meal, know that you’ll be welcome here. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 474 Peterboro, Detroit. For more info or to volunteer (313) 334-3488.

In Metro Detroit

Living Zen Organics at Detroit Zen Center: An organic, vegan, farm-to-table holiday dinner featuring a nutritious buffet of plant-based food such as shepherds pie, roasted squash, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and more. Noon-2 p.m. $35. 3030 Casmere, Hamtramck. Reservations required by calling (313) 366-7738. detroitzencenter.org.

Rugby Grille: Chef Adam Hightower and team will serve a Thanksgiving day brunch and a fixed-price Thanksgiving dinner. Brunch is 6:30 a.m.-noon. Dinner seatings are 12:30, 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. for $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-7900 or townsendhotel.com.

Bahama Breeze in Livonia is open Thanksgiving serving a traditional dinner with an island twist. (Photo: Bahama Breeze)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: A three-course holiday meal with choice of herb-roasted turkey or petite filet mignon as an entree. This national, upscale restaurant chain is also stocked with a rare 100-point Bordeaux-style red blend, Vérité La Joie 2012.11 a.m.-8 p.m. $52 per person, $22 per child. 323 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham. 17400 Haggerty, Livonia. Make reservations at flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/thanksgiving.

Seasons 52: Get roasted turkey and all the trimmings for $29.95 per person or $14 for children. This restaurant and wine bar also has seasonal craft cocktails including a cranberry and sage gin drink and a whiskey drink called apple bourbon infusion. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 1000 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 362-9752.

Bahama Breeze: Enjoy an island twist on holiday standards such as sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney and more. $19.99 per person, $8.99 per kid. Noon-8 p.m. 19600 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 542-0891.

