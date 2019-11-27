Detroit — Buddy's Pizza announced Wednesday plans to open its downtown Detroit location before the end of the year.

The new restaurant is coming to the Madison in Grand Circus Park, 1565 Broadway, and will celebrate a grand opening on Dec. 11.

Buddy's Pizza will open its downtown location on Dec. 11. (Photo: Buddy's Pizza)

Wes Pikula, chief brand officer for Buddy's Pizza, said they're excited to announce their hometown expansion.

"This is our first restaurant downtown — in the heart of the city where the Buddy’s story began,” Pikula said. “We are looking forward to continuing to create happy memories with Detroit residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The new opening is the second Detroit location for Buddy's, 15th overall in Michigan.

Pikula said Buddy's on Broadway, which will be on the first floor where Angelina's Italian Bistro was, will have a full bar and seating for about 200 inside and another 25 on an outdoor patio along Broadway. There are plans to have a grab-and-go element to make it easier for people looking for a quick take-out lunch.

Dating back to the 1940s, the beloved deep-dish pizza makers began in the city proper at its Six Mile and Conant location, which is still open. Since then, Buddy's has opened several suburban locations, including inside the Detroit Zoo, as well as a location in Grand Rapids.

The Bedrock-owned Madison building is a mix of retail, office and event space. It also houses Ache Supply Co. coffee shop, Skidmore Studios and Detroit Venture Partners.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/11/27/buddys-pizza-announces-opening-date-location-detroits-downtown/4323740002/