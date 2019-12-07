Royal Oak — Bring on the oversized-shawarmas.

Bucharest Grill has announced plans this week to open its first location outside of Detroit in nearby Royal Oak.

Bucharest Grill offers shawarma sandwiches, burgers, steak, traditional Romanian dishes and vegetarian options like falafel from Wonder Falafel. (Photo: Bucharest Grill)

The new spot will be strictly carry-out located in the Woodward Corner at 13 Mile, Bogdan Tarasov, Bucharest owner and founder, told The Detroit News Saturday.

The 1,300-square-foot space is expected to be open in March or April and will be located in front of Beaumont alongside First Watch, Wahlburgers and Panera Bread, Tarasov said.

"Obviously the development is great because we're nearby other good businesses and it's really the center point of Oakland County," he said. "We're right in the middle of everything and it's really accessible to nearby cities like Birmingham, Clawson, Berkley and Bloomfield."

Bucharest Grill announces plans to open Royal Oak location in the spring. (Photo: Michelle Gerard, Facebook)

The spot is slated to be the sixth Bucharest location serving up Middle Eastern sandwiches along with classic Romanian dishes with their own unique twist.

Bucharest came into existence in Detroit in 2006 when it rented the Park Bar’s kitchen for its Middle Eastern take-out business. While the Bucharest had no designated seating of its own, diners willing to order a bar drink could and did, walk into the Park and eat their shawarma and Romanian sausage and other offerings.

But late in 2015 news broke that Bucharest would part from the Park Bar. The move was amicable, Tarasov said at the time.

What many thought would be the end of an era set them on a new path.

Since their first closure, Bucharest has five locations: on the Avenue of Fashion, downtown on Columbia Street, Corktown, Rivertown on Jefferson Avenue, and Milwaukee Junction.

"It's was really sad for us to move on from the original location but I didn't think we'd have six by now," Tarasov said laughing.

Currently, Tarasov is working on remodeling the future space in Royal Oak, but said he is always looking to expand further in Michigan, "one spot at a time."

Shawarmas start at $5.95 and are known for their six-packs of mix-and-match sandwiches for $30. The menu also includes vegetarian options, salads, burgers, stuffed peppers, steaks and falafel specialties.

