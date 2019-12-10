Bistro and bar Diamond Jim Brady’s in Novi is celebrating its 65th anniversary by launching a culinary scholarship program to help local students.

The restaurant was founded by Jim Brady in Detroit in 1954. Since 2011 Diamond Jim Brady’s Bistro Bar has been near Novi Town Center and is owned by certified executive chef Mary Brady.

Buy Photo Exterior of Diamond Jim Brady's Bistro. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Brady's stepson Tom Brady owns sister restaurants Jim Brady's Detroit and Jim Brady's Ann Arbor, which have modern-retro decor and feature some of the restaurant's classic recipes like the chili, Charlie Brown burger and Caesar salad.

The scholarship is open to students 18 years or older who are already enrolled in a Michigan culinary school. Interested students should e-mail Brady directly at djbistro@aol.com by Jan. 31.

Buy Photo A collage of photos and clippings hang on the wall at the entrance of Diamond Jim Brady's. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Mary Brady is encouraging "passionate food-lovers" to apply, according to a press release issued this week.

Jim Brady's Bistro is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. at 43259 Crescent in Novi. Call (248) 380-8460 or visit djbistro.com.

