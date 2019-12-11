Ima's third location, a new BurgerIM, Poke Burri and Buddy's have all made their debuts this week

A small handful of restaurant openings are upon us this week in Metro Detroit. 

After a year's worth of hype, Poke Burri opened its Detroit location Wednesday in Midtown. Known for sushi shaped like junk food (doughnuts, pizza, corndogs) this Atlanta-based chain announced it was planning a local cafe in fall of 2018. 

Poke Burri's menu is largely burrito-style sushi rolls packed with fish, vegetables and sauces, plus a "secret menu" of interesting items that you have to ask for. Find them in the Strathmore apartment buildings at 70 W. Alexandrine in Detroit. 

Also in Midtown, one of the city's favorite noodle houses, Ima has opened its third location in Midtown at 4870 Cass in Detroit. Find it in the spacious building right at the corner of Cass and E. Warren that used to house Sweet Lorraine's Fabulous n' Brewz. 

Gourmet burger chain BurgerIM is now open in Oak Park where their motto is "burgers for everyone." They want to offer this all-American staple for all diets with 10 different patties including salmon, Impossible burger, falafel and more, plus keto and gluten-free bun options. 

BurgerIM, which is best known for its tiny 3-ounce standard burger, caused controversy earlier this year when a Dearborn location was cancelled over the company's roots in Israel, where it was founded in 2011. There was backlash, but a rep for the company told The News in September that BurgerIM as a company has no relationship with Israel. 

The new, fast-casual BurgerIM is now open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily at 24740 Greenfield. There are other area locations in Royal Oak, Livonia, Troy and Beverly Hills. 

Last, but definitely not least, Buddy's Pizza opened its downtown Detroit restaurant Wednesday at 1565 Broadway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Detroit-style pizza franchise will donate proceeds from the opening today to the Motown Museum. 

Serving the thick, square pizza that this city is known for, the 7,000-square-foot Buddy's will also have salads, pasta, sandwiches and pizza by the slice. 

Buddy's Pizza to open downtown restaurant in the Madison Building
Buddy's Pizza's first-ever downtown location is in the Madison Building on Broadway, off the Grand Circus Park.
Buddy's Pizza's first-ever downtown location is in the Madison Building on Broadway, off the Grand Circus Park.
Buddy's Pizza offers a number of specialty pizzas, including the Greektown, the Belle Isle and the Six Mile.
Buddy's Pizza offers a number of specialty pizzas, including the Greektown, the Belle Isle and the Six Mile.
Burton Heiss, the new CEO of Buddy's Pizza, talks about the long-time Metro Detroit restaurant chain opening it's first restaurant in downtown Detroit, in the historic Madison Building off Grand Circus Park.
Burton Heiss, the new CEO of Buddy's Pizza, talks about the long-time Metro Detroit restaurant chain opening it's first restaurant in downtown Detroit, in the historic Madison Building off Grand Circus Park.
Burton Heiss, the new CEO of Buddy's Pizza, talks about the long-time Metro Detroit restaurant chain opening it's first restaurant in downtown Detroit, in the historic Madison Building off Grand Circus Park.
Burton Heiss, the new CEO of Buddy's Pizza, talks about the long-time Metro Detroit restaurant chain opening it's first restaurant in downtown Detroit, in the historic Madison Building off Grand Circus Park.
This is some of the decor inside Buddy's Pizza's new downtown Detroit restaurant in the Madison Building.
This is some of the decor inside Buddy's Pizza's new downtown Detroit restaurant in the Madison Building.
This is the Greektown pizza.
This is the Greektown pizza.
This is the Rendezvous dinning area inside Buddy's Pizza's new downtown restaurant inside the Madison Building.
This is the Rendezvous dinning area inside Buddy's Pizza's new downtown restaurant inside the Madison Building.
Buddy's Pizza's first-ever downtown location is in the Madison Building on Broadway, off the Grand Circus Park.
Buddy's Pizza's first-ever downtown location is in the Madison Building on Broadway, off the Grand Circus Park.
This mural inside Buddy's Pizza was inspired by Diego Rivera's Industry fresco inside the Detroit Institute of Arts.
This mural inside Buddy's Pizza was inspired by Diego Rivera's Industry fresco inside the Detroit Institute of Arts.
'Six Mile Road' is seen in the floor tile in the bar area inside Buddy's Pizza's new downtown restaurant, a nod to the original 1946 Buddy's Pizza being located at Six Mile and Conant streets.
'Six Mile Road' is seen in the floor tile in the bar area inside Buddy's Pizza's new downtown restaurant, a nod to the original 1946 Buddy's Pizza being located at Six Mile and Conant streets.
Paul Barker, Director of Development and Community Activation at the Motown Museum, talks about the promotional partnership between the Motown Museum and Buddy's Pizza, with Jenn Skiba (right), vice-president of leasing for Bedrock, looking on. All first-day proceeds from Buddy's new downtown Detroit restaurant will benefit the Motown Museum. The public opening is Monday, December 11, 2019.
Paul Barker, Director of Development and Community Activation at the Motown Museum, talks about the promotional partnership between the Motown Museum and Buddy's Pizza, with Jenn Skiba (right), vice-president of leasing for Bedrock, looking on. All first-day proceeds from Buddy's new downtown Detroit restaurant will benefit the Motown Museum. The public opening is Monday, December 11, 2019.
The 'Buddy's by the Square' counter offers quick takeout items including pizza slices and sandwich wraps for customers on the go.
The 'Buddy's by the Square' counter offers quick takeout items including pizza slices and sandwich wraps for customers on the go.
This is the 'Detroiter' pizza.
This is the 'Detroiter' pizza.
This is the Six Mile pizza.
This is the Six Mile pizza.
Media photographers, including Deb Jacques of C&G Newspapers, take pictures as a variety of pizzas are placed on the bar at Buddy's new downtown restaurant.
Media photographers, including Deb Jacques of C&G Newspapers, take pictures as a variety of pizzas are placed on the bar at Buddy's new downtown restaurant.
Buddy's 'Two Jimmy's' pizza features barbeque chicken.
Buddy's 'Two Jimmy's' pizza features barbeque chicken.
Buddy's Pizza's first-ever downtown location is in the Madison Building on Broadway, off the Grand Circus Park. *** Buddy's Pizza gives the media a sneak preview of their first ever downtown Detroit restaurant located in the Madison Building on Broadway at Grand Circus Park on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The restaurant's grand opening will be Monday, December 11, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
Buddy's Pizza's first-ever downtown location is in the Madison Building on Broadway, off the Grand Circus Park.
