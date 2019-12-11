Ima's third location, a new BurgerIM, Poke Burri and Buddy's have all made their debuts this week

A small handful of restaurant openings are upon us this week in Metro Detroit.

After a year's worth of hype, Poke Burri opened its Detroit location Wednesday in Midtown. Known for sushi shaped like junk food (doughnuts, pizza, corndogs) this Atlanta-based chain announced it was planning a local cafe in fall of 2018.

Poke Burri's secret menu has uniquely-shaped items like this rice and raw fish item shaped like a doughnut. (Photo: Courtesy of Poke Burri)

Poke Burri's menu is largely burrito-style sushi rolls packed with fish, vegetables and sauces, plus a "secret menu" of interesting items that you have to ask for. Find them in the Strathmore apartment buildings at 70 W. Alexandrine in Detroit.

Also in Midtown, one of the city's favorite noodle houses, Ima has opened its third location in Midtown at 4870 Cass in Detroit. Find it in the spacious building right at the corner of Cass and E. Warren that used to house Sweet Lorraine's Fabulous n' Brewz.

Gourmet burger chain BurgerIM is now open in Oak Park where their motto is "burgers for everyone." They want to offer this all-American staple for all diets with 10 different patties including salmon, Impossible burger, falafel and more, plus keto and gluten-free bun options.

BurgerIM, which is best known for its tiny 3-ounce standard burger, caused controversy earlier this year when a Dearborn location was cancelled over the company's roots in Israel, where it was founded in 2011. There was backlash, but a rep for the company told The News in September that BurgerIM as a company has no relationship with Israel.

BurgerIM opened its Oak Park location this week. (Photo: BurgerIM)

The new, fast-casual BurgerIM is now open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily at 24740 Greenfield. There are other area locations in Royal Oak, Livonia, Troy and Beverly Hills.

Last, but definitely not least, Buddy's Pizza opened its downtown Detroit restaurant Wednesday at 1565 Broadway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Detroit-style pizza franchise will donate proceeds from the opening today to the Motown Museum.

Serving the thick, square pizza that this city is known for, the 7,000-square-foot Buddy's will also have salads, pasta, sandwiches and pizza by the slice.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/12/11/flurry-new-restaurants-openings-week-metro-detroit/4400405002/