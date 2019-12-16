Just three months after opening, one of two high-profile chefs has moved on from upscale Birmingham restaurant Pernoi.

Chef Takashi Yagihashi is no longer involved with the restaurant, which debuted in the former Cafe Via in September. Yagihashi has restaurants in Chicago to look after and he is leaving Pernoi to stay focused there, according to a statement.

His partner at Pernoi, Luciano DelSignore, who has several Italian restaurants around Metro Detroit including Bacco Ristorante in Southfield, considers the launch of their new restaurant "mission accomplished" in spite of Yagihashi's departure.

“It was always been a dream of mine to open a restaurant with my dear friend, Takashi, and it’s been a thrill to see the vision for Pernoi come to life," DelSignore said in a statement emailed to The Detroit News. "As Takashi shifts focus to his restaurants in Chicago, as well as upcoming opportunities abroad, know that our vision will carry-on and he’ll always be welcome in any kitchen of mine."

Three-time James Beard Award nominee, DelSignore has Bigalora Cucina locations across Metro Detroit, but he says this is first Birmingham business.

"We will be rolling out a new neighborhood-focused experience in the bar area," he said of Pernoi, adding that there will be more casual food in this area of the restaurant, as well as live jazz and guest chefs.

High end Pernoi offers an a la carte menu as well as a multi-course tasting menu for $135 per person. Pernoi is open at 310 E. Maple in Birmingham for dinner Tues.-Sat. Call (248) 940-0000 or pernoibirmingham.com.

