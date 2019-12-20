Looking for a present that is clutter-free and available at the last minute?

Give the gift of delicious knowledge. Several restaurants and grocery stores around Metro Detroit are offering workshops and cooking classes in the new year. It's a good idea for the foodie in your circle, and one-up from just a regular old gift card to a local restaurant.

Here are some ideas for events coming up around town.

Pizza YOLO at PizzaPlex: Explore the ideas and techniques behind Neapolitan pizza with this social event that is also a cheese and wine tasting. Only a dozen people are permitted in each class. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 18, March 3 and 17 and more dates. 4458 W. Vernor, Detroit. Visit facebook.com/pizzaplexl3c or search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

PizzaPlex in Southwest Detroit is hosting pizza-making classes with wine and cheese in the new year. (Photo: Maria Bologna @thedetroitfoodie)

Pierogi Making 101 at St. Peter and Paul Community Center: Learn the ins and outs of Polish dumpling-making from one of the pros, Erica Pietrzyk of Pietrzyk Pierogi in Eastern Market. You'll make a dozen pierogi to take home, too. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 10, 24 and 31. $50. 3700 Gilbert, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Explore the World of Pot Pies at Zingerman's: This is a kids event where young ones learn how to taste the difference in six house-made pot pies. The event is geared toward kids aged 4-14, and includes admission, tasting and a 20% off coupon to use in the deli. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $15. 418 Detroit, Ann Arbor. (734) 663-3400.

Afro-Caribbean Cooking Workshop at Frame: Chef Godwin Ihentuge of Detroit’s Yum Village will host a two-hour class of only 20 guests each. Tickets include the workshop on how to make suya chicken, vegan black-eyed pea fritters and more, plus recipes and question and answer time. Cash bar available. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and March 10. $66 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Buy Photo Marrow restaurant and butcher shop in West Village will hold sausage-making workshops next month. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

Sausage making workshop at Marrow: Literally learn how the sausage gets made at this popular West Village restaurant and butcher shop. Your ticket includes the workshop, a sausage tasting, glass of wine and sausage to take home. 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 21 and Feb. 11. $75. If you know someone who is really into meat, they also have whole-hog butchery classes on Jan. 14 and Feb. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Cocktail Camp: Many culinary creatives also love playing bartender. This ongoing class series offers drink-making workshops at cocktail bars and restaurants around town, like the one Jan. 18 at Barter in Hamtramck that is "Roaring '20s" themed. Learn molecular mixology at Savant in Midtown on Jan. 18 or get a history lesson Jan. 25 at Willis Show bar, also in Cass Corridor. Class prices vary by event. See schedule at detroitcocktailcamp.com.

Immune-Boosting Soups Workshop at Frame: Another in Frame's series of food and beverage workshops, Meiko Krishok of Guerrilla Foods and the carry-out restaurant Pink Flamingo will instruct on cooking using her "food is medicine" credo. Tickets get you the 2-hour class, recipes, question and answer session with the chef and food to eat. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and March 11. $65 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Dr. Sushi Rolling Workshop at Brooklyn Street Local: You probably know a bunch of people who are great at eating sushi, but can they make it? Learn from local pop-up chef Dr. Sushi with one of two maki roll workshops. Learn the basics of several styles, eat sushi and take home your own rolling mat. Those on vegan and gluten-free diets can be accommodated. Beer, wine and sake available for purchase. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 or Feb. 19. $50. 1266 Michigan, Detroit. doctorsushidetroit.com.

