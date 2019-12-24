The smell of pulled pork, turkey Reuben, burnt ends, chili mac and more will be wafting through the air in Madison Heights Monday with the official debut of Woodpile BBQ Shack.

This is a second location for the local pit masters; they also have Woodpile BBQ Shack in Clawson. Co-owner Scott Moloney, who is also behind the local ice cream franchise Treat Dreams confirmed to The Detroit News that Woodpile's new outpost would open Dec. 30.

Woodpile BBQ opens Monday in Madison Heights. (Photo: Woodpile BBQ)

The new fast-casual restaurant will serve meat by the half pound such as beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, cheddar jalapeno sausage, double smoked sausage, smoked ham, turkey, burnt ends and ribs. Sides — beans, collard greens, cole slaw, tater tots, mac and cheese and more — are sold as small (six ounces) or large (16 ounces).

For those looking for a smaller plate, there are also sliders, smoked wings, barbecue nachos and tacos.

This Madison Heights Woodpile offers catering services and will have a lunch special, too. Get one meat, one side and a soft drink for $10 on weekdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Decked out with wood and metal touches, this Woodpile also has a bar with 16 beers on tap. Find it at 630 E. 11 Mile. Call (248) 565-8149 or visit woodpilebbqshack.com.

