Craft beer fans can get a jolt of caffeine while they wait for this new neighborhood brewpub to re-open.

Ferndale Project is the new name of the brewery and tap room in southwest Ferndale where Axle Brewing Co. and Livernois Tap was until it closed last summer.

Ferndale Project brewery will host a coffee pop-up with Ashe Supply Co. until it is ready to serve beer and cider. (Photo: Eastern Market Brewing Co.)

The production facility and restaurant was purchased from Axle by Eastern Market Brewing Co. last year. While they gear up getting the clear to produce and serve beer there, the company is opening the space to the neighborhood as a coffee pop-up.

Open Friday-Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Ashe Supply Co. will set up shop inside Ferndale Project brewing Americanos, macchioatos, cortados, cappuccino and other coffee drinks. The indie coffee company has a cafe at 1555 Broadway in downtown Detroit.

Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s marketing director Shalyn Getz says they're welcoming costumers to stop in for an espresso drink and hang out and soak up the free wifi. New electrical outlets have been installed throughout the tap room, too.

Getz told The Detroit News that Ferndale Project may also start experimenting with lunch service on Fridays to test out some menu items from the kitchen. They're hoping to be able to serve their beer and cider before the spring.

For those who can't wait, some products will be previewed at an event later this month at the beer-centric Rochester Hills restaurant Clubhouse BFD, located at 2265 Crooks. The preview is 5 p.m. Jan. 29 and also includes brews from Eastern Market Brewing Company.

Ferndale Project is at 567 Livernois in Ferndale. Visit ferndaleproject.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Ferndale Project brewery will host a coffee pop-up until it is ready to serve beer and cider. (Photo: Eastern Market Brewing Co.)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/01/02/ferndale-project-brews-coffee-while-waiting-clear-sling-beer/2797837001/