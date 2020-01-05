Owner Aaron F. Belen will keep the second floor lounge open and focus on his successful Morrie restaurants; more locations are in the works

Upscale, chef-driven restaurant Bistro 82 will serve its last round of maple-glazed salmons and French onion soup dumplings on Jan. 25.

The contemporary Royal Oak restaurant's owner Aaron F. Belen issued as statement over the weekend explaining Bistro 82 would close permanently and will instead be used as a private dining space.

Aaron F. Belen, owner of Bistro 82. (Photo: AFB Hospitality Group)

Belen's AFB Hospitality group also oversees more casual Morrie restaurants in Royal Oak and Birmingham. He also owns SCL Lounge and Nightclub above Bistro 82, which will remain open every weekend.

Belen also said he has plans to focus on the Morrie concept and that more locations are in the works.

"The last six years have been incredible, and I am proud of the Bistro team and the many awards we received along the way, including being named HOUR Detroit Magazine’s 2017 Restaurant of the Year," Belen said in a statement emailed to The Detroit News, adding that there are already events booked in the Bistro 82 space this year. Anyone holding a gift card for Bistro 82 should use it by Jan. 25.

"While the decision to close Bistro was difficult, it was well-contemplated, measured and the right move at the right time for AFB Hospitality Group."

Bistro 82 is at 401 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-0082 or visit bistro82.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/01/05/royal-oaks-bistro-82-close-jan-25/2820105001/