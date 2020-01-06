Award-winning New York City chef Max Sussman has moved back home to his native Michigan, and he's bringing the tastes of his Big Apple restaurant with him.

Sussman owns and operates Samesa in Brooklyn with his brother Eli Sussman. Max will present a series of dinners at Frame kitchen in Hazel Park this winter and spring that showcase all they do at the casual Middle Eastern spot.

Chef Max Sussman is back living in Michigan, and will have a dinner series at Frame in Hazel Park this winter and spring. (Photo: Joe Vaughn)

Samesa Sundays will be Feb. 9, March 8 and April 5. Tickets are $60 for each multi-course dinner and go on sale at noon Wednesday.

"With these dinners we hope to explore a lot of those flavors and introduced people from around the area into the food that we love to cook and that we've been doing a Samesa," said Sussman, a James Beard Award-nominated chef.

He added that he and his brother were inspired to launch Samesa from their experience eating Middle Eastern cuisine in southeastern Michigan.

The Feb. 9 dinner will center around lamb shoulder and includes pumpernickel pita, March 8 will feature a mixed grill and April 5 is a vegetarian feast.

"While there are lot of veggies in all of the dinners, it felt really important to have one that was a really great, full, awesome creative meal that didn't have any meat at all," he said.

"We love a chef coming home story and we've long been inspired by Sussman's takes on the flavors of our Detroit homeland," said Joe Vaughn of Frame and Joebar. "We can't think of a better way to welcome him than to share with our Frame guests. We are all in for a treat and a great way to get us through winter."

Now that Sussman is home — his wife and young son have settled in Ann Arbor — one wonders if he will open a restaurant here. It looks hopeful, but at this point he would only say that he's "working on a lot of different projects."

Buy Photo Frame hosts dinners from visiting chefs inside Joebar in Hazel Park. (Photo: The Detroit News, File)

Max and Eli Sussman, who have been in New York for a decade, have authored several cookbooks together and have been featured Vogue, New York Times and Food & Wine Magazine. Before Samesa, Max Sussman cooked at the Michelin-starred Breslin. Before moving to New York he was chef de cuisine at Eve Aronoff's eve restaurant in Ann Arbor.

Frame is at 23829 John R in Hazel Park inside of Joebar. Visit https://frme.me/Max-Sussman-Dinners to purchase tickets to the Samesa Sunday dinners. Visit maxsussman.com for more info on the chef.

