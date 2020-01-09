Dining news

Latido’s run at Joebar is over: The Latin cuisine concept Latido has finished its one-year residency inside neighborhood hangout Joebar. This week, the casual bar and restaurant returned to serving American bar food. Latido’s Cuban sandwich will stay, however. Joebar is at 23839 John R in Hazel Park. Call (248) 291-5711.

Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails is now open: Another day, another new opening. American fusion restaurant Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails is now open for dinner service on Detroit’s east side. 9215 E. Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 332-0607.

Kudos for Mudgie’s: Last fall Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Bar’s salami and cheese sandwich was named on the Food Network’s Best Sandwiches in America list. Called Leggo, the sammy has Genoa salami, Asiago cheese, house-made olive tapenade and more on an Italian hoagie bun from Golden Wheat Bakery. The Leggo joines other American greats like the pastrami on rye at Katz’s Deli in New York City, Central Grocery’s muffuletta in New Orleans and Hattie B’s hot chicken in Nashville.

$52 for two deal at Seasons 52: Wine-centric restaurant Seasons 52 is offering an appetizer and two entrees for $52 to start the new year. Choose from one of three appetizers, including grilled artichokes with lemon-preserved hummus, and among four entrees such as Kona-crusted prime sirloin or hand-rolled lasagna. 1000 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 362-9752.

Dining calendar

Lobster Fest at Joe Muer Seafood: Here’s a deal for crustacean lovers. Get a four-course lobster meal including a mini lobster corndog to start, choice of lobster bisque or a salad, an entree of a whole Maine lobster or lobster pop pie, plus dessert. $55 per person. Special runs through Feb. 1. 400 Renaissance Center, Suite 1404, Detroit. (313) 567-6837. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609.

The Coral Room at Standby: For one month, cocktail bar and restaurant Standby will be transformed into the Coral Room, an ocean-themed pop-up. The thematic cocktail menu are inspired by ocean-based ingredients and water deities like Aphrodite and Oeolyca. The Coral Room at Standby runs through January. Reservations recommended. 225 Gratiot, Detroit. standbydetroit.com.

A Detroit Plate of Mind at the Kitchen by Cooking with Que: Learn recipes and techniques of Afro-Caribbean food with chef Godwin Ihentuge of Yum Village restaurant. 7 p.m. Thurs. $69. 6529 Woodward, Suite A, Detroit. cookingwithque.com.

Cocktails by Candlelight at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: The War Memorial transforms its historic Alger House into a premier cocktail lounge where guests can sip, mix and mingle and play board games by the fireplace. Admission includes your first drink and light hors d’oeurves. 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 16. $15. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Soup City 2020: The Roaring 20s at Gem Theatre: A fundraiser for COTS, this concert includes small plates from more than 25 local restaurants and live music from Alexander Zonjic & Friends. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 23. $60 general admission, $110 VIP with open bar. 333 Madison, Detroit. https://give.cotsdetroit.org/ge/soupcity2020.

Burns Night at Urbanrest Brewing: Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery returns with its annual celebration of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. This family-friendly event has Scotch eggs, neeps and tatties and other regional favorites, plus live music and storytelling. 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Free admission. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. ackroydsbakery.com.

Spacecat V-stro Brunch at Urbanrest Brewing Company: Vegetarian comfort food pop-up Spacecat will roll into this Ferndale brewery for brunch service. Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 26. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. facebook.com/spacecatvstro.

Julia Collin Davison, Bridget Lancaster and Elle Simone from “America’s Test Kitchen” at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital Demonstration Kitchen: Get in-person cooking demos from “America’s Test Kitchen” hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster when they come to Metro Detroit to share their favorite recipes, offer a tasting and discussion. 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $50, $150 for meet-and-greet and photo opp with Davison and Lancaster. The latter also includes a signed copy of “America’s Test Kitchen,” which celebrates 20 years of the public television show. 6777 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Buy tickets at dptv.org/programs/dptv-experience.

Cupcake Tasting at Detroit Writing Room: Sample baked sweets from local cupcake shops and vote on your favorite. Bakeries interested in participating can sign up through Jan. 15 at detroitwritingroom.com/cupcake-tasting. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22. $10 admission until Feb. 1, then $15. 1514 Washington, Suite 203, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Hot Cheese Swiss Alps Dinner at Frame: The cheese course is every course when chef Erika Kubick, known as the “Cheese Slut,” joins forces with Frame’s chef Rebecca LaMalfa for a four-course dinner featuring fondue, raclette, sesame-crusted saganaki and Japanese cheesecake. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $60 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

