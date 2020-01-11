The longstanding Japanese grocery store and tiny sushi cafe have undergone major changes in Clawson

One of the most highly rated sushi restaurants in southeastern Michigan has for years been crammed into the tiny space in the back of Noble Fish grocery store in Clawson.

After 10 months of renovations, the sushi bar and market have completed a transformation that one manager says was to give customers more space to dine and to "improve our kitchen situation."

A few sushi rolls get ready to be sliced on the counter at the newly renovated Noble Fish cafe and market in Clawson. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

A grand re-opening ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"We are excited to have more space to accommodate all of our loyal customers," supporting manager Ritsu Yamamoto said in an email to The Detroit News. "Our key staff and recipes are all the same as before."

Yamamoto, who declined to give specifics on now much the renovation cost, says the shop opened over 30 years ago as Rainbow Fish House.

Whether you are a Michigan roll veteran or a first-timer, here's what you need to know before visiting the new Noble Fish.

♦There are more seats: With a capacity of 42 now, the cafe side of Noble Fish has expanded to at least twice the size of the old seating area. There are windows now, too.

♦Pay before eating: When ordering freshly made nigiri, specialty maki or hand rolls, fill out the order sheet first and then pay the cashier, no matter if you are dining in or taking it to-go. Once your order is paid, then hand it to the kitchen and take a seat.

♦You can eat the grocery store sushi in the cafe: One of the quickest way to enjoy Noble Fish's fresh products is to grab some of their pre-packaged sushi rolls in the grocery section, a supply that's being replenished throughout the day. Pay for your food and any groceries you have, and enjoy your meal at the sushi bar, window rail or at one of the tables. Chopsticks, napkins and soy sauce are within reach from every seat. Water and green tea are still self-serve and complimentary.

♦Call ahead for faster service: Wait times for sushi orders can be around 20-40 minutes most days and up to an hour on weekends; there's a sign by the kitchen letting folks know how long the current wait is estimated to be. The cafe does, however, accept call-ahead orders via phone until about 6:30 p.m. Call (248) 585-2314.

Pre-made sushi rolls can be purchased and eaten in the cafe at the newly renovated Noble Fish market in Clawson. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

♦The menu is the same: Special rolls like the Michigan, Acapulco, Cancun, Tijuana and Very Veggie area all still on the menu, along with standards like eel and cucumber, spicy tuna and nigiri pieces. The price point is still super-low, too, with California rolls running $3.20 each, hand rolls averaging about $4 and the regular combination plate is $10.75.

♦The sushi bar still pauses operations daily at 2:30 p.m.: Sushi bar hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7:30 p.m. Sat. and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 and 3:30-7 p.m. Sun. The market is open at 10 a.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m. Sun.

♦Save room for dessert: Also open on the same block is the White Wolf Japanese Patisserie, which has been holding soft service for several months at 31 E. 14 Mile. This pastry shop and coffee house will also celebrate its grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Noble Fish is at 45 E. 14 Mile in Clawson. Call (248) 585-2314 or visit noblefish.com.

