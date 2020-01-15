The latest Detroit food venture from New York City's NoHo Hospitality Group is Mister Dips, a burger joint set to open in Parker's Alley by the Shinola Hotel this spring.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant will have around 30 seats and serve griddle burgers, waffle fries and "dairy dips," soft serve ice cream dipped in flavors and toppings.

Mister Dips is expected to open in downtown Detroit at 19 E. Grand River in Parker's Alley near other NoHo Hospitality restaurants San Morello, the Breakman and Penny Red's. Parker's Alley is between John R and Grand River and Woodward and Farmer.

A Mister Dips operates as a seasonal business out of a retrofitted 1974 Airstream trailer in Brooklyn, New York at Vale Park. The Big Apple is getting a permanent brick-and-mortar Mister Dips this spring, too, on Pier 17 at Manhattan's South Street Seaport.

While the menu for the Detroit location has not been finalized, if it's anything like the Brooklyn spot, expect hip, specialty soft serve cones like pumpkin spice latte with malted caramel or the "after eight," a thin mint custard with grasshopper cookie and fudge drizzle.

Visit misterdips.com for more information as it becomes available.

