Rustic Wolverine Lake barbecue restaurant C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill has been sold to new owners.

Chef and owner Jeff Rose is departing six years after opening the neighborhood favorite with his partners Richard and Rachel Mandell in 2013. The new co-owner and general manager is Damian Knight, who has purchased the business along with his wife Dianna Knight and his sister and brother-in-law Jami and Brandon Blanchard.

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill opened in 2013. (Photo: Jacob Giampa )

“We immediately fell in love with C.A.Y.A.’s amazing menu after our first visit and are so excited to be taking over the restaurant,” said Knight in a press release issued Friday. “We have some fun new ideas we will be implementing over the next few months and are looking forward to continuing to enhance our customer’s dining experience.”

Buy Photo Chef Jeff Rose (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

For now, guests need to know that the dinner and brunch menus are likely to stay the same, but there will be some minor changes, such as the inclusion of two sides with the featured smoked entrees. The Knights are also adding fries and chicken wings to the menu.

Rose said he's moving on because it's time for something new and said he would "share those details soon." First, he's going to enjoy a break.

“Opening C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill was one of the proudest moments of my life," Rose said in a statement. "I’ve accomplished everything and more that I wanted to accomplish."

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill (which stands for "Come As You Are") is open at 4:30 p.m. Tues.-Sun. for dinner and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. for brunch.

Find it at 1403 S. Commerce Road in Wolverine Lake. Call (248) 438-6741 or visit cayagrill.com.

